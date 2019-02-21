Caleb Plant to call Anthony Dirrell vs. Avni Yildirim this Saturday LIVE on PBC on FS1

Today, FOX Sports announces newly crowned IBF Super Middleweight World Champion Caleb Plant joins International Boxing Hall of Famer Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini and host Chris Myers to call FS1 PBC FIGHT NIGHT: ANTHONY DIRRELL VS. AVNI YILDIRIM on Saturday, Feb. 23 (10:00 PM ET). In addition, Jordan Hardy reports and interviews fighters, while Ray Flores and Marcos Villegas, join the show as ring announcer and unofficial scorer, respectively. On FOX Deportes, blow-by-blow announcer Adrian Garcia Marquez is joined by Jaime Motta to call the fights in Spanish.





FOX Sports PBC programming begins Saturday at 4:30 PM ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app with the premiere of PBC FIGHT CAMP: ERROL SPENCE JR. VS. MIKEY GARCIA, a four-part documentary series, featuring an all-access look into the training camps of IBF Welterweight Champion Errol Spence (24-0, 21 KOs) and four-division world champion Mikey Garcia (39-0, 30 KOs) leading up to their March 16 FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View showdown. PBC FIGHT CAMP is produced by Five Films, the multi-Emmy Award winning production company founded by Scott Boggins and Craig Jenest that established the popular athlete-follow format in sports television. Watch a preview here.

Saturday’s fight action begins at 8:00 PM ET on FS2 with the FS2 PBC FIGHT NIGHT PRELIMS featuring unbeaten cruiserweight Efe Apochi (6-0, 6 KOs) in an eight-round fight against once-beaten Earl Newman (10-1-1, 7 KOs) and undefeated 20-year-old prospect Money Powell IV (8-0, 4 KOs) facing Javier Frazier (8-8-1, 4 KOs) in a four- or six-round super middleweight bout. Plus, Bryant Perella (15-2, 13 KOs) faces Breidis Prescott (31-15, 22 KOs) in an eight-round welterweight bout.

FS1 PBC FIGHT NIGHT continues at 10:00 PM ET on FS1 and FOX Deports and features former super middleweight world champion Anthony Dirrell (32-1-1, 24 KOs) battling top contender Avni Yildirim (21-1, 12 KOs) for the vacant WBC World Super Middleweight Championship in the main event at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota. In addition, welterweight championship contender Jamal James (24-1, 11 KOs) fights in his hometown for a third straight time against Janer González (19-1-1, 15 KOs) in a special 10-round attraction. Welterweights Marcos Hernandez (13-1-1, 3 KOs) and Jeison Rosario (17-1-1, 12 KOs) open the show on FS1 with a ten-round bout.





PBC on FOX programming continues Sunday, Feb. 24 with FOX PBC FACE TO FACE: ERROL SPENCE JR. VS. MIKEY GARCIA on FOX (1:00 PM ET) as the two fighters sit down face to face before battling in the ring. Part 2 of PBC FIGHT CAMP: ERROL SPENCE JR. VS. MIKEY GARCIA airs on FOX on Sunday, March 3 at 1:30 PM ET, immediately followed at 2:00 PM ET by FOX SPORTS PBC COUNTDOWN: ERROL SPENCE JR. VS. MIKEY GARCIA.

Leading up to the fights, PBC fighters offer unique, behind-the-scenes clips on the FOX PBC social pages. Follow @PBConFOX on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for all updates throughout the #PBConFOX fights Saturday.

Viewers can live stream the PBC shows on the FOX Sports app, through the FOX, FS1, FS2 and FOX Deportes streams. The shows are available on desktop at FOXSports.com and through the app store or on connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Xbox One and Roku. In addition, all programs are available on FOX Sports on SiriusXM channel 83 on satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app.

For more information, visit FOX Sports Press Pass.

FOX SPORTS PBC PROGRAMMING SCHEDULE

DATE

TIME (ET)

EVENT

NETWORK*

Saturday, Feb. 23

4:30 PM

PBC FIGHT CAMP: ERROL SPENCE JR. VS. MIKEY GARCIA (Part 1)

FOX

Saturday, Feb. 23

8:00 PM

FS2 PBC FIGHT NIGHT PRELIMS

FS2

Saturday,

Feb. 23

10:00 PM

FS1 PBC FIGHT NIGHT: ANTHONY DIRRELL VS. AVNI YILDIRIM

FS1 / FOX Deportes

Sunday,

Feb. 24

1:00 PM

FOX SPORTS PBC FACE TO FACE: ERROL SPENCE JR. VS. MIKEY GARCIA

FOX

Sunday,

Mar. 3

1:30 PM

PBC FIGHT CAMP: ERROL SPENCE JR. VS. MIKEY GARCIA (Part 2)

FOX

Sunday,

Mar. 3

2:00 PM

FOX SPORTS PBC COUNTDOWN: ERROL SPENCE JR. VS. MIKEY GARCIA

FOX

*All programs available on FOX Sports App and FOX Sports on SiriusXM channel 83