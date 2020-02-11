Caleb Plant faces Vincent Feigenbutz on FOX this Saturday

Today, FOX Sports announces WBC Super Middleweight Champion David Benavidez serves as an analyst with host Kate Abdo for the FOX PBC WEIGH-IN on FS2 Friday, Feb. 14 (1:30 PM ET).
On Saturday, Feb. 15, FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT (8:00 PM ET) features undefeated IBF Super Middleweight World Champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant making his homecoming title defense against mandatory challenger Vincent Feigenbutz in the FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT main event and on FOX Deportes.
Benavidez has served as a FOX Sports PBC desk analyst last year and is looking forward to the fights Saturday night. “I’m thrilled to work with FOX Sports for this show because I want to keep my eye on this fight,” he says. “The winner will have a belt I’m coming for in the future.”
INSIDE PBC BOXING follows Saturday’s fights on FOX at 11:00 PM ET/PT, featuring host Abdo and analysts Shawn Porter and Abner Mares as they preview the highly anticipated championship rematch between unbeaten heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and undefeated lineal champion Tyson Fury and interview both fighters.
Below is programming information, the week’s on-air broadcaster roster and fight card lineup:
FOX PBC WEIGH-IN
- Network: FS2, FOX Deportes
- Date/Time: Friday, Feb. 14 (1:30 PM ET)
- Studio Announcers: Host Kate Abdo, analyst David Benavidez
- Weigh-in Announcer: Jimmy Lennon Jr.
- Reporter: Heidi Androl
FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT: CALEB PLANT VS. VINCENT FEIGENBUTZ
- Network: FOX, FOX Deportes
- Date/Time: Saturday, Feb. 15 (8:00 PM ET)
- Announcers: Brian Kenny, Lennox Lewis, Joe Goossen
- Reporter: Heidi Androl
- Unofficial Scorer: Marcos Villegas
- Ring Announcer: Jimmy Lennon Jr.
- FOX Deportes: Alejandro Luna and Jessi Losada
- Digital: FOX Sports App, FOX Now, FOXSports.com
- SiriusXM: FOX Sports on SiriusXM channel 83
- Social: @PBConFOX, #PBConFOX, #PlantFeigenbutz
- Bouts:
- Austin Dulay (13-1, 10 KOs) vs. Diego Magdaleno (31-3, 13 KOs), 10 Rounds, Lightweight
- Bryant Perrella (17-2, 14 KOs) vs. Abel Ramos (25-3-2, 19 KOs), 10 Rounds, Welterweight
- Caleb Plant (19-0, 11 KOs) vs. Vincent Feigenbutz (31-2, 28 KOs), 12 Rounds, IBF Super Middleweight World Championship
INSIDE PBC BOXING
- Network: FOX
- Date/Time: Saturday, Feb. 15 (11:00 PM ET/PT)
- Studio Announcers: Host Kate Abdo, analyst Shawn Porter and Abner Mares