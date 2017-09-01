Caleb Plant Big Hit at Sunrise Children’s Hospital Visit

Unbeaten super-middleweight contender (WBA #7 and IBF #11), Caleb “Sweethands” Plant (15-0, 10 KOs), was a big hit at the Sunrise Children’s Hospital in Las Vegas yesterday as he visited kids dealing with medical conditions. The visit was in honor of his daughter Alia, who passed away from an unknown medical condition at 19-months old, back in January of 2015. Shoe Palace, Ringside, World Boxing Council (WBC), Premier Boxing Champions (PBC), and Showtime all donated gifts that put smiles on all the kids faces.



“It was a great day for me to be visiting these kids in the hospital.” said Caleb Plant, “Seeing all the smiles on their faces made me feel good inside. My daughter Alia and her spirit lives on and I know she’s up in heaven smiling down on me. I’m going to be making this an annual event. I want to thank the WBC, Shoe Palace, Ringside, Showtime and PBC for the gifts they donated. I also want to thank the folks at Sunrise Children’s Hospital for giving me the opportunity to visit the kids. I’m very thankful to everyone who was involved.”



Caleb Plant returns to the ring on Friday, Sept. 8 live on SHOWTIME in a Premier Boxing Champions event from The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas

