Caleb Plant vs. Andrew Hernandez this Friday on Showtime

Unbeaten middleweight contender, Caleb “Sweethands” Plant (15-0, 10 KOs) is just a few days away from making his SHOWTIME debut this Friday at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Plant will face late opponent, Andrew Hernandez (19-6-1, 9 KOs) in a ten-round bout. Tune in this Friday on SHOWTIME (10 p.m. ET/PT).

With just a few days away from the fight, Plant gives is thoughts on facing Hernandez, training, and more, as he wraps up the final days of camp.





On his matchup with late opponent Andrew Hernandez…

“To be honest, it doesn’t matter who they put in front of me, I’ll fight anyone. I was originally supposed to fight Alan Campa, but he pulled out, like most of my opponents. Hernandez recently fought so I know he’s in good shape. I’m happy that he stepped up, but I’m going to put tips on him. There’s no two ways about it, I’m coming out on top.”

On his recent training camp…

“Training camp has been unbelievable. It’s no doubt, one of my best training camps ever. My weight is perfect and I couldn’t be happier with the way I’ve been looking in the gym. My trainer Justin Gamber is doing a phenomenal job, as well as my dad Richie. Larry Wade, my strength and conditioning coach, has got me in tip top shape. We are going to dictate our game plan on Hernandez, and try to get him out of there before the final bell. If it goes the distance, I’ll be ready.”



On making his Showtime debut…

“I’m very excited to be making my debut on Showtime. This is the first of many as I believe I can become a household name on their network. Showtime is looking for their next star and I believe it’s me. I’m going to put on a spectacular performance. Everyone watching can expect to see a very skilled and determined fighter when they see me fight this Friday night.”



On fighting in his new hometown of Las Vegas…

“This will be my third time fighting in Las Vegas, the mecca of boxing, and I want to stamp my legacy here. Since moving here from Nashville about a year ago, I’ve been getting some great work with some top-level fighters. Nashville will always be home, but Vegas is where I’m at right now. I have a lot of new fans out here and I can’t wait to put on a great show for them.”



On what a victory will do for his career…

“A win this Friday will get me one step closer to a world title shot. I’m currently ranked WBA #7 and #11 by the IBF. I’m right there knocking on the door. David Benavidez is fighting for the WBC title in the main event, and he’s definitely someone I want to fight. J’Leon Love, who’s world ranked, is also on the card. Both are on my radar. I’m want all the champions in my division. I’m going to be a world champion when I get my opportunity.”