Calderon vs Martinez at Hard Rock Event Center in Hollywood, Fla. on July 6

On Friday, July 6, 2018, Heavyweight Factory Boxing promoter Kris Lawrence will continue his “Greatest Dark Series” in all of boxing with “Hometown Throwdown,” a night of world-class professional boxing highlighting 10 bouts.





Taking place at Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., the night’s main event will feature a 10-round crosstown rivalry showdown between undefeated Miami-based welterweights Harold “King” Calderon (16-0, 10 KOs) and John David “Pretty Boy” Martinez (10-0, 8 KOs). The pair have decided Miami isn’t big enough for two undefeated 147-lb. fighters and one of them will lose their “0” that night.

The co-main event will be the 10-round rubber match of an entertaining three-fight series between veteran Florida middleweights Joey “Twinkle Fingers” Hernandez (26-4-1, 16 KOs) and Ed “The Lion” Paredes (38-7-1, 25 KOs). Also featured in a showcase bout that night will be 19-year-old Hawaiian WBO-NABO Youth Super Lightweight Champion and WBO #13-rated contender Logan “The Korican Kid” Yoon (11-0, 11 KOs), who will face an opponent TBA.

Tickets for “Hometown Throwdown” cost $60, $100, $150, $250 and $500 VIP. Tickets are available through ticketmaster.com.

Thirty-year-old Calderon is a popular slugger of Honduran heritage. He enjoys a friendship with Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso and has already been featured in several main events. The powerful southpaw was last seen in March, stopping veteran Ronald Montes in three impressive rounds.





Also a fan favorite, 29-year-old Martinez was 14-2 as an amateur, and won the 2009 Golden Gloves and Florida PAL Championships. In addition to fighting, Martinez is a successful entrepreneur. He trains at the world-famous 5th Street Gym under Dino Spencer. He was last seen in April stopping Felix Sandoval in two rounds at Casa de los Clubes in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Hernandez vs. Paredes will be third meeting between the two fighters. They fought to a thrilling split draw in August 2009 and then again, on ESPN in February 2010 when Paredes scored a shocking KO 2 “Knockout of the Year” contender over Hernandez. It was southpaw Hernandez’s first career loss. The two fighters are not fans of each other. Their first two fights featured dirty tactics and body slams. They have also had to be separated at previous weigh-ins.

Nineteen-year-old Yoon, from Honolulu, won the WBO-NABO Youth Super Lightweight Championship by impressively battering Mexican former two-time world champion Juan Carlos Salgado over 10 rounds last March.

Expected special guests that evening include Heavyweight Factory regulars, former heavyweight champions Riddick “Big Daddy” Bowe and Evander “The Real Deal” Holyfield. On fight night, the action starts at 7:15 p.m. Doors open one hour prior to start time. Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is located at 1 Seminole Way in Hollywood, Fla.





About Hard Rock Event Center

About Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

