Caci Promises To Be A Different Fighter

Luke Caci has promised to be a different fighter when he appears on BCB Promotions’ ‘You Asked For It!’ show at Walsall Town Hall, Walsall, on Saturday 30th September.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed an unbeaten start to his professional career but he told BCB-Promotions he wants to give the crowd more excitement and build his profile with an entertaining display in his fourth outing.





“I have got to three unbeaten and I am really happy with that but I am always looking to be better and I am a little bit critical of my performances,” he said.” My last fight wasn’t perfect. I won but it was a little bit boring and it could have been a bit more dramatic than it was.

“I could have put more of a show on really and that is down to a few different things. The show was put back a little bit from the original date. I struggled with that a bit and that is an experience for me that I will learn from.

“I have been a little one paced so in this one I want to try and go through the gears without being stupid. I have good cardio fitness and I can carry on going all night but I need to be able to change the gears and not just stay at one speed.

“I want to go from boxing nice and slow to explode and put some shots together and then be able to drop back as opposed to staying on one level. If I can do that in this next one then I will be happy.”





The Newcastle-Under-Lyme pugilist has yet to record a knockout and he admits it is something he wants to achieve, but he is determined not to be too wild and avoid going back to the mistakes of his amateur days.

“It looks better on your record to have a knockout and people want to come and watch knockouts so if the chance comes for me to get the stoppage then I will jump at it,” he added.

“But as an amateur my weakness was I used to really put all my weight on my front foot and rush forward and really try and stop someone. I was getting hit as much as I was landing and hitting to get hit is not smart boxing.

“I need to get the shots off now without taking the punishment back. If the stoppage is there then I will take it but I need to be disciplined. The gloves are completely different to amateur gloves. There is nothing at all in them and I don’t want to be getting hit clean in the face with them.

“I want to put on a mature performance and I want to apply my fitness and my strength without getting hit too much.

“I feel good. I have started training for this and I feel focused and I know the things I should be working on to make sure I put in an improved performance in this fight. I want to keep building and getting better with each fight I have.”

Topping the ‘You Asked For It’ bill is the intriguing Midlands Area Middleweight Title clash between undefeated prospects, Tom Stokes and Tyler Denny.

West Bromwich’s Stokes has nine victories on his professional slate. The 22 year-old British Challenge Champion will be looking to secure a first major title against ‘Ruthless’ Denny who, with six wins and two draws, is undefeated in eight professional contests to date.

The undercard for ‘You Asked for It’, which is sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Walsall and takes place on 30th September, features a host of Black Country fighters.

Bloxwich’s James Beech Junior is back in action in his hometown. The 20 year super bantamweight outpointed Khvicha Gigolashvili at the Town Hall last month and will be looking to record a fourth straight victory.

The Black Country’s only female boxer, Lauren Johnson, is also back in action. ‘The Black Widow’ impressed at the same venue earlier this year as she made her professional debut at welterweight.

Richie Ghent trained duo – Coseley’s Tommy Ghent (welterweight) and Kingswinford’s Danny Ball (super welterweight) both debuted in Dudley last month. Ghent made a ring return after a four-year sabbatical whilst Ball recorded first round TKO on his paid debut.

Wolverhampton’s super flyweight, Kyle Williams, was hoping to challenge Brett Fidoe for the Midlands Area strap but Fidoe is no longer available, so may have to bide his time to challenge for the strap.

Ledbury super lightweight, Alex ‘Pinky’ Florence completes the card.

Tickets are on sale now priced at £35 and £60 ringside with the latter including a light buffet, from the Town Hall Box Office on 0845 111 2900.

The weigh-in and aftershow (over 18’s only) take place at Grosvenor Casino Walsall, Bentley Mill Way, Walsall WS2 0LE (just off junction 10 of the M6). GC Walsall will have a presence at the Town Hall on the evening and have linked up with local taxi firm, Yellow Taxi’s, to supply a number of free taxi’s to take guests from the Town Hall to the casino post-fight.