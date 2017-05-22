Caci Determined To Emulate Amateur Success

Luke Caci is determined to emulate his successful amateur career as a professional boxers.

The 27 year-old won five Midlands titles and competed at national level during his time in the amateur ranks and has stepped up preparations ahead of his third pro outing on BCB Promotions’ Pride of the Potteries show at Fenton Manor, Stoke-On-Trent, on Saturday 15th July.





The cruiserweight waited until his late twenties to become a professional, after having over 50 fights as an amateur, and now wants to make the most of his time and fight as often as possible to move up the rankings.

“A win would take me to 3-0 and I would be delighted with that,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “It will then make it a bit clearer for me as to where I want to go with my career and what direction we should take.

“I am not in the professional game just to say I am a professional. I don’t want to hang about and not be busy because there would be no point being in it. I want to build and I want to box as much as I can and see how far I can get.

“It would be brilliant to win a Midlands title; I would love to get to that. After that; who knows? I’m ambitious but I can’t look beyond my next fight. I need to make sure I can get to 3-0 and then build from there.”

The Newcastle-under-Lyme pugilist belives he is improving as a fighter now he has shaken off the debut nerves and he wants to show a more composed side to his game when he fights close to home in July.

“I did feel better in the ring in my last fight,” he added. “I was nervous in my first one but I felt more relaxed in the last one and I was looking forward to it and that is how I feel now going into my third fight.

“I want to enjoy it. That is a big thing for me. I want to enjoy what I am doing more than anything and being more relaxed makes me a better fighter.

“I am really happy with my start. When I turned pro I always wanted to see how I would do in my first three fights and see if I was selling tickets and enjoying it. This next one will be the third so I will see how it goes but so far it has been great.

“I just listen to Errol Johnson (manager) and my coaches and let them decide what road we go down. They get me fights and sort it out so I am happy to just work hard and focus on my game and let them focus on what we do next.”

‘Pride of the Potteries’ also features fellow unbeaten Stoke duo Kieron McLaren (lightweight) and Owen Jobburn (super welterweight).

Stafford welterweight Rob Hunt, Ludlow’s former Midlands Area Welterweight Champion, Craig Morris, Winsford welterweight, Nathan Clarke, and unbeaten Swadlinocote super lightweight, Connor Parker, complete the card.

Tickets are priced at £30 for Standard unreserved tickets or £60 VIp Ringside. They are available by calling the boxer direct or 07734 118 041.