Cacace And Laryea Clash In Commonwealth Title Final Eliminator

Belfast’s Anthony Cacace will square off against former world title contender Joseph Laryea in a Final Eliminator for the Commonwealth Super-Featherweight title at the Macron Stadium, Premier Suite, in Bolton on Saturday 12th May.





The exciting Cacace v Laryea clash will feature as one of the chief-supporting bouts on the big British Heavyweight title showdown between Sam Sexton and Hughie Fury, exclusively live on free-to-air Channel 5 across the UK.

Andersonstown’s Cacace aims to defeat Laryea and put himself in pole position for a rematch against Martin J Ward to avenge his sole career loss to him last July.

Ward got the decision in a close and absorbing fight that saw Cacace land the much cleaner shots, but the Englishman’s higher work-rate in the later round just got him the nod on the judges’ scorecards to win the Vacant Commonwealth title.

Many neutral observers felt that Cacace had done enough to win and maybe if the fight had taken place on his own home soil then the result could have been different.





However, ‘The Apache’ got his career back on track in his next fight when he defeated hard Nicaraguan Reynaldo Mora last December in Birmingham and dropped him in the third and fourth rounds of their six-rounder to win 59-52, despite having a point harshly docked in the final round for a low blow.

Cacace is now firing to get back into action and he aims to see off Laryea in style as he seeks to guarantee his shot at the Commonwealth title.

He said, “I realise now the mistake I made in not making certain I won the Ward fight decisively. I thought my cleaner punching won the contest. I was never hurt at any stage but I could have been more busy and aggressive in the later rounds. I’m bitter because Ward has gone on to win the EBU title and his next fight is an Eliminator for the WBA world title. That should be me. I’m being given a second chance here and I won’t let my team down. I’m grateful to Mick Hennessy for this unexpected opportunity to prove myself on the big stage.”

Cacace’s manager Pat Magee added, “Anthony has never realised his true potential. His reputation has worked against him and he has been an avoided boxer by the established and protected TV supported boxers. His gym skills and exploits in sparring with the likes of Carl Frampton, Anthony Crolla and many other champions and contenders have yet to be repeated in in public. Carl Frampton has been quoted as saying that Cacace is the hardest puncher he has ever spared with. He is 29 years old now and he realises the career clock is ticking and it’s time to show what he’s made of. He needs to produce a career best performance in this fight with Laryea. This is his opportunity to shine for a huge live audience on Channel 5 and take that long expected leap to title status which will lead to the world stage with the backing of Hennessy Sport. Nothing less will do.”





Ghanaian Laryea is familiar with UK fight fans after he fought in Glasgow twice, defeating then prospect Paul Appleby in December 2010 to win the WBO Intercontinental title; returning in March 2011 to challenge then WBO World Champion Ricky Burns in a bruising encounter, but was withdrawn in the seventh round with a broken right hand.

Fighting out of the world famous boxing city of Accra, Laryea has put together a hot unbeaten seven fight run with five stoppages and could throw a spanner in Cacace’s plans.

Laryea stormed, “I’m coming to Bolton to win and finish off Cacace. He does not deserve a second shot at the Commonwealth title. He had his chance and blew it, I’m going to destroy him and show that he is underserving of fighting for it again.”