Cabrera Mioletti stays undefeated, beats Pierce at Battle at the Boat 116

Giovanni Cabrera-Mioletti is making a habit out of handing fighters their first career defeat.





Junior lightweight Cabrera-Mioletti improved to 12-0 by beating previously unbeaten Elijah Pierce by unanimous decision in the main event of Battle at the Boat 116 on Saturday at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash.

Cabrera-Mioletti, who knocked Pierce down at the end of the first round, appeared as the 97-92, 97-92, 100-89 winner on the judge’s scorecard.

It was Cabrera-Mioletti’s second consecutive win over an undefeated fighter and the fourth time over his last six fights he accomplished the feat.

Pierce fell to 8-1-0 with the loss.





While Pierce suffered his first career setback two fighters on the undercard – Steven Villalobos and Cris Reyes – both remained undefeated.

Villalobos improved his record to 8-0-1 after beating Jose Leon (6-3-1) by first-round TKO (2:47) in their 152-pound feature bout.

It marked the seventh career KO for Villalobos.

Reyes (3-0-0, 2 KOs) also notched his win via TKO, defeating a debuting Bryce Gonzales in the second round (1:21) of their 139-pound contest.





A.J. Weber (1-0-0, KO) kicked off the show by knocking out Brent Knopp 1:19 into the first round of the 215-pound bout.

Also on the undercard, Jorge Linares (4-1-0, 3 KOs) defeated Antonio Neal (4-9-0, 3 KOs) by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 49-46) and Sebastian Baltazar (1-1-0) beat Isaiah Nejera (3-4-0).

Battle at the Boat 116 results

10 Round Main Event

Giovanni Cabrera-Mioletti (12-0-0, 3 KOs) d. Elijah Pierce (8-1-0, 7 KOs), unanimous devision (97-92, 97-92, 100-89)

5 Round Semi-Main Event

152-pounds – Steven Villalobos (8-0-1, 7 KOs) d. Jose Leon (6-3-1, 5 KOs), TKO, 1sr round (2:47)

Undercard Bouts

112-pounds – Sebastian Baltazar (1-1-0) d. Isaiah Najera (3-4-1, KO), split decision (38-37, 37-38, 38-37)

140-pounds: Jorge Linares d. Antonio Neal, unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 49-46)

139-pounds: Cris Reyes (3-0-0, 3 KOs) d. Bryce Gonzales (0-1-0), TKO, 2nd round (1:21)

215-pounds: AJ Weber (1-0-0, KO) d. Brent Knopp (0-1-0), TKO, 1st round (1:19)