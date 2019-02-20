Cabrera Mioletti returns to ring at Battle at the Boat 120

Undefeated super featherweight Giovanni Cabrera Mioletti is returning to the Emerald Queen Casino.





The fast-rising star will square off against Recky Dulay in a 10-round main event at Battle at the Boat 120 on Saturday, March 23 at theTacoma, Wash. casino.

Cabrera Mioletti brings a spotless 15-0-0 record into the contest, while Dulay, who fights out of Makati City in the Philippines, is 11-4-0 with 8 KOs.

Tickets for the six-bout card area vailable through the EQC box office and all Ticketmaster Outlets. Preliminary bouts will start at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.





“This is another step for Gio towards is ultimate goal of winning a world championship,” promoter Brian Halquistsaid. “We are in our third decade of holding fights at the Emerald Queen and we’ve never had a more electrifying young fighter than Gio appear on any of our cards. This should be a great test for him and another exciting show for the fans. This is a very tough fight for Gio, as Recky trains out of Freddie Roches Wild Card Gym.”

Cabrera Mioletti, who is a native of Seattle and fights out of Chicago, has won his last three fights by knockout. He is coming off a third-round TKO victory over former No. 1 world contender Antonio Escalante on Jan. 11.

That triumph came on the heels of KO wins over previously undefeated Headley Scott (11-0) and Carlos Padilla.

“During his first 10 fights the one question people had about Gio was his power,” Halquist said. “I think he’s more than proven just how strong of a puncher he is over his last five fights.”

Cabrera Mioletti has won four out of his last five fights by KO. In addition to his wins over Escalante, Scott and Padilla, he also knocked out undefeated Ray Lampkin, Jr. in the second round of their fight 11 months ago. Lampkin was an Olympic alternate as an amateur.

He has handed five fighters their first career defeats over his last nine bouts, fighting opponents with a combined record of 116-28-1 over that span.

Dulay, who fought current undefeated World Boxing AssociationSuper World Super Featherweight champion Gervonta Davis in 2015, is no stranger to handing rising stars their first career set back.

Dulay gave former World Boxing Association Fedelatin Super Featherweight champion Jaime Arboleba his first loss two years ago. Dulay won the bout, which was on the undercard of a World Boxing Council World Super Featherweight title fight between champion Miguel Berchelt and challengerTakashi Miura, by third-round KO.

Battle at the Boat 120 is brought to you by Brian Halquist Productions and CageSport MMA. For more information, please visit the CageSportMMA Facebook page and www.halquistproductions.com

Battleat the Boat 120 Card

Saturday, March 23, 2019

10 Round Main Event – Super Featherweight

Giovanni Cabrera Mioletti vs. Recky Dulay

4 Round Undercard Bouts

Luis DeAlba vs William Parra-Smith

Manuel Ortega vs Niko McFarland

Dylan Blakesly vs Carlos Hernandez

Andres Garcia Abarca vsCharon Spain

TBA