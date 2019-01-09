Cabrera Mioletti faces Escalante Friday at Battle at the Boat 119

Giovanni Cabrera Mioletti believes his path to super-stardom starts now.





The fast-rising undefeated super featherweight will kick off 2019 by facing former world title contender Antonio Escalante in the main event at Battle at the Boat 119 on Friday at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash.

“I’m excited to test myself once again against such an experienced fighter,” Cabrera Mioletti said. “Antonio Escalante has been in the ring with some of the best in the world. He is skilled and dangerous. He has my full attention and respect.”

Cabrera Mioletti has been nothing short of spectacular in his professional career, building up a perfect 14-0-0 record with 5 victories coming by knockout. Escalante will be one of his stiffest obstacles to date and sports a record of 29-9-0 with 20 KOs.





The 10-round main event will be one of six bouts on the card. The event will also feature a featured bout between Seattle’s Shae Green and Portland, Oregon’s Journey Newson.

Tickets are available through the EQC box office and all Ticketmaster Outlets. Preliminary bouts will start at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Cabrera Mioletti capped a stellar 2018 by defeating previously undefeated Headley Scott in the main event at Battle at the Boat 118 on Nov. 17. Scott entered the contest with a spotless 11-0 record with 10 of his wins coming by knockout.

Cabrera Mioletti ended the contest late in the seventh round by TKO, giving him his fourth win over an undefeated fighter in the last 15 months.

It marked the seventh career fight at the Emerald Queen Casino for Seattle-native Cabrera Mioletti, who now fights out of Chicago.

His opponent, El Paso’s Antonio Escalante is a former NABO super bantamweight champion and holds victories over several notable fighters including Miguel Roman, who is currently one of the world’s top-ranked super featherweights.

Cabrera Mioletti won’t be the only fighter on the card attempting to stay undefeated as Seattle Boxing Gym products Shae Green and Richard VanSiclen will both be looking to accomplish that feat as well.

VanSiclen (5-0-0, 3 KOs) is a former standout for the University of Washington’s boxing program and will face veteran Eddie Hunter in a light heavyweight match.

Battle at the Boat 119 is brought to you by Brian Halquist Productions and CageSport MMA. For more information, please visit the CageSport MMA Facebook page and www.halquistproductions.com

Battle at the Boat 119 Card

Friday, Jan. 11, 2019

10 Round Main Event – Super Featherweight

Giovanni Cabrera Mioletti (14-0-0) vs. Antonio Escalante (29-9-0)

4 Round Featured Bout

120 pounds: Shae Green (2-0-1) vs. Journey Newson (debut)

4 Round Undercard Bouts

175 pounds: Richard VanSiclen (5-0-0) vs. Eddie Hunter (10-14-2)

141 pounds: Niko McFarland (2-4-1) vs. Luis DeAlba (0-1-0)

135 pounds: William Parra-Smith (0-1-0) vs. Derick Bartlemay (0-8-2)

170 pounds: Quinten Wyland (debut) vs. Luis Iniguez (debut)