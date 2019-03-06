BYB Extreme Fighting Series announces Pure and Natural as title sponsor

BYB Extreme Fighting Series (“BYB”), bare-knuckle fighting’s most intense combat sports promoter, has formally announced Pure and Natural (www.getpureandnatural.com) as its title sponsor. Pure and Natural, a subsidiary of GSRX Industries Inc., sells a full-spectrum of all-natural, hemp-based CBD products that are Farm Bill complaint.





“We are pleased to have Pure and Natural onboard as our Title Sponsor as we head towards our big event on April 5,” BYB principal partner Mike Vazquez said. “This will be bare-knuckles fighting at its very best in ‘The Trigon’, our triangular fight cage that creates the closest quarters in fighting. We believe in CBD products, and after trying the Pure and Natural CBD line, we know they are the finest CBD products we’ve used. We are huge fans of the Pure and Natural brand and look forward to making them a part of our fight series for years to come worldwide.”

Vazquez also noted that BYB will present each fighter with $1000 of Pure and Natural’s pharmaceutical grade CBD items, purchased directly from the company, including Pure And Natural’s signature Vapes, creams and balms.

“Who better to promote pain relief than people who are in the business of dishing out and receiving pain on a regular basis,” added Dada 5000, BYB principal owner and back yard brawling icon. “I personally only use Pure and Natural branded products, because they are the very best for my pain relief in and out of the ring.”





“Signing on as a sponsor with BYB Extreme allows Pure and Natural to expose our unique line of CBD health and wellness products to a broad audience of athletic fans eager to experience the benefits of the Pure and Natural brand,” GSRX CEO Les Ball commented.

Pure and Natural CBS products are available on line at www.GetPureAndNartural.com, as well as in a growing network of retail locations, all of which feature the company’s own brand of own line of full-spectrum Hemp-based, non-THC CBD products that are natural, certified organic, and Farm Bill complaint. Each Pure and Natural location carries a broad range of pharmaceutical grade CBD products in categories that include health, wellness, skincare and pet products. All Pure and Natural CBD products are 100-percent THC-free, and www.GetPureAndNartural.com offers free shipping throughout the continental United States.

“BYB Brawl 1: Brawl For It ALL”, BYB’s inaugural show on April 5, 2019 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, will feature 10 professional bare-knuckle fights and 2 mixed-martial-arts fights, live from Cheyenne Ice & Event Center, and all available worldwide on pay-per-view.

A diverse group of combat sports fighters will brawl for the first time in professional bare-knuckles fighting inside a revolutionary cage, “The Trigon”.

On April 5, 2019, Integrated Sports Media will distribute “BYB Brawl 1: Brawl For It ALL” throughout North America beginning at 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT. The event will be available on cable, satellite and digital pay-per-view, in addition to being live-streamed worldwide on the FITE.TV app and website.

In the United States, the brawl may be seen on pay-per-view via iN Demand, DIRECTV, Dish and Vubiquity, and in Canada via Bell TV, Shaw, Rogers and SaskTel, all, for a suggested retail price of $24.95.

“BYB Brawl 1: Brawl For It ALL” also will conclude production of “Dawg Fight 2”, the acclaimed documentary in which Dada 5000 was the subject and star, produced once again by award-winning documentary filmmaker Billy Corben (Rakontur).

The explosive “BYB Brawl 1: Brawl for it ALL” card on April 5 includes the following match-ups:

The grandson of legendary world heavyweight boxing championJack “The Manassa Mauler” Dempsey, and knockout artist Joshua “Dempsey” Gormley, will headline against veteran Illinois MMA fighter Bobby “Zombie” Brents (17-7), a former Shamrock FC champion.

The co-featured event matches Canadian kickboxer Jake “The Good” Young and Nebraska MMA veteran Matt “MFD” Delanoit in a classic clash of fighting styles.

Wyoming favorite and BKB champion Billy “The Kid” Martin, meets Colorado striker Leo Pla in a grudge match between fighters from bordering states.

In the MMA main event, Idaho heavyweight Jamelle “The Best” Jones, a two-time national collegiate wrestling champion, takes on five-time pro MMA champion and multiple Tough Man Contest winner, Matt “The Attack” Kovacs, fighting out of Everett, Washington.

A special female bantamweight bare-knuckles fight pits Washington state’s MMA fighter Christine “Knuckles” Stanley against North Carolina boxer Latoya “Lionheart” Burton,who did two tours of Iraq as a member of the U.S. Air Force.

A BYB rematch of a sensational fight that stole the show in the original “Dawg Fight” documentary, still available to watch on Netflix, when Alfonso “Chocolate” Frierson knocked out fellow Miami fighter Mike “Dragon Hulk” Trujillo, also is on tap Apr. 5 for BYB bragging rights.

Other bare-knuckles fights on the Apr. 5th card include hometown favorite Isaac “Flexx” James vs. Memphis heavyweight Carlton “C Mayja” Little; Atlanta cruiserweight Robert “Real Business” Brown, Jr. vs. Lorenzo “The Juggernaut” Hunt, of Jacksonville, FL; Michigan bantamweight Brian “Stone Handz” Jackson vs. Dominican John Michael “JoMi” Escoboa, who fights out of Coconut Creek, FL; Georgia flyweight and three-time U.S. Army boxing champion, Albert “Speedy” Martinez, vs. Virgin Island native Kory “Ballistic” Vialet, now living in Texas; and Canadian featherweight Desmond Johnson vs. International Muay Thai champion Robert “Billy Bad Ass” Fletcher, of Park City, Minnesota.

The card also features a fight of MMA heavyweights, Fort Lauderdale’s (FL) Jermayne “Redman” Barnes versus Detroit’s Lamar “The Abomination” Cannady-Foster.

All fights and fighters are subject to change.

Tickets are on sale, ranging between $150.00 and $25.00, and may be purchased by going here: https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1824090. Minors under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.