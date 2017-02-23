Boxing News 24/7


Bute-Alvarez official weights for Friday

Lucian Bute vs. Eleider Alvarez OFFICIAL WEIGHTS for this Friday’s fight at the Centre Videotron, Quebec City, Quebec. Live on PPV in North America tomorrow (Friday) night from Videotron Centre of Quebec City

WBC Silver Light Heavyweight Championship & Mandatory Title Eliminator (12 rounds)*
Eleider Alvarez (21-0, 10 KOs), Champion, Montreal, Quebec, Canada via Colombia 174.6 lbs.
Lucian Bute (32-3-1, 25 KOs), Challenger, Laval, Quebec, Canada via Romania 173.6 lbs.

Vacant WBU Heavyweight Championship (12 rounds)*
Eric Martel-Bahoeli (14-5-2, 8 KOs), Quebec City, Quebec, Canada 253.8 lbs.
Adam Braidwood (6-1, 5 KOs), Victoria, British Colombia, Canada 250.8 lbs.


Super Welterweights (8 rounds)*
Sebastien Bouchard (14-1, 5 KOs), Baie-Saint-Paul, Quebec, Canada (8) 149.6 lbs.
Gustavo Garibay (13-7-2, 5 KOs), Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico 150 lbs.

IBF International & Vacant NABO Middleweight Championships (10 rounds)*
Francis Lafreniere (14-5-2, 8 KOs), Champion, Coteau-du-Lac, Quebec, Canada 157.8 lbs.
Uriel “Big Bang” Gonzalez (15-1-1, 11 KOs), Challenger, Ciudad Juarez, Mexico 159.2 lbs.

Super Middleweights (8 rounds)
Dario Bredicean (11-0, 3 KOs), Montreal, Quebec, Canada 169.2 lbs.
Alejandro Torres (9-1-2, 4 KOs), Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico 165.4 lbs.

Super Middleweights (4 rounds)
Christian M’Billi (1-0, 1 KO), Montreal, Quebec, Canada via France 163.2 lbs.
Jesus Olivares (5-3, 3 KOs), Puebla, Mexico 168.2 lbs.

*Denotes PPV fight

WHAT: “BUTE VS. ALVAREZ”

WHEN: Friday, February 24, 2017

WHERE: Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada.

PROMOTER: Groupe Yvon Michel (GYM) and Gestev, presentation of Videotron and Mise-O-Jeu

HOW TO WATCH: Integrated Sports Media will distribute in the United States, starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, on cable, satellite and internet pay-per-view via iN Demand, Vubiquity, DIRECTV, DISH and the FITE app for a suggested retail price of only $29.95.

In Canada, available to watch, in English or French, on Canal Indigo, Shaw TV and Bell TV; English-only on Rogers PPV, as well as in many of the top Canadian sports bars.

Outside of North America, “BUTE VS ALVAREZ” is being distributed by leading boxing television rights distribution firm, Protocol Sports Marketing Ltd.

TICKETS: On sale and available to purchase by going on line to www.Videotron.centrequebeccity.cpm/tickets and www.Ticketmaster.ca

