Busy July for Hatton Boxing fighters

Nathan Gorman and Darryll Williams both claim victories, while Jake Haigh and Mark Heffron look to extend their unbeaten records

Hatton Boxing fighters Nathan Gorman and Darryll Williams have extended their unbeaten professional records after their latest fights.

Williams successfully completed the first defence of his English super middleweight title in a re-match against Jahmaine Smyle, who he beat in a thrilling encounter to claim the title back in April.





After absorbing early pressure from his opponent, Williams found his rhythm in the middle rounds and went on the attack, switching up short hooks and uppercuts before both fighters took the match to a final round to close out another lively contest. The majority decision points victory at the Copper Box Arena at the Olympic Park in London means Williams’ record now stands at an impressive 16-0.

Elsewhere, heavyweight Nathan Gorman needed just five rounds to claim a TKO victory over Antonio Sousa of Portugal, in their fight at Winter Gardens in Blackpool. A dominant performance culminated in a thumping body shot which left Sousa on the canvas unable to continue, and means 21-year-old Gorman now rises to sixth in the UK heavyweight rankings with a 10-0 record including 8 KO victories.

It sets up a mouth-watering clash with fellow undefeated Brit Nick Webb, as the two go head-to-head for the vacant English heavyweight title on 21 October in Leeds.

Speaking to the Crewe Chronicle about the title fight, Gorman said: “I think he’s got virtually the same record as me, knocked out all but two of his opponents. If I’m as good as I believe I am, I easily beat your Nick Webbs. I’m confident.





“Of all the rising British heavyweight prospects at the moment, I can honestly see myself as the one coming through.”

This latest victory caps off an exciting few weeks for Gorman, who signed with promoter Frank Warren earlier this month. The new partnership will provide new opportunities and bigger fights for the heavyweight, and Gorman is excited about the prospect of working with Frank alongside Ricky: “It doesn’t get any better than two British boxing legends together, and now I’ve got the chance to work both of with them.”

Warren, who already promotes Daryll Williams’ fights, has several high-profile names on his roster including WBO world middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders, WBO world lightweight champion Terry Flanagan, and double Olympic gold medallist Nicola Adams OBE.

Gorman knows he is taking a big step up, but is relishing the challenges that will come his way, “Now I’ve got the chance to work with Frank, BT Sport and BoxNation, I’ve got the chance to showcase my skills on a bigger platform. It’s up to me to grab that with both hands now, and I will do.”

The next Hatton Boxing fighters in action are Jake Haigh and Mark Heffron, who are both on the bill at VIP Boxing’s show at the New Oldham Leisure Centre on Saturday 29 July. Haigh is looking to extend his unbeaten start to his professional career to 5-0, while fellow super middleweight Mark Heffron will headline the bill in his first international challenge belt contest.

Fighting in his hometown for the first time, Heffron will be looking to take his record to 17-0 and make a push for more title fights in the very near future.

Tickets for the show in Oldham are on sale from vipboxing.tv.