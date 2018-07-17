Burnett and Aloyan confirmed for Season II’s Ali Trophy 118lb edition

WBA Super World Bantamweight Champion Ryan Burnett and bright prospect Mikhail Aloyan are ready for Season II of the World Boxing Super Series.





Comosa AG is delighted to verify that Ryan Burnett – despite some media reports indicating the opposite – will be part of the outstanding Season II bantamweight line-up.

“I can’t wait to fight against the best in my division,” said 24-year-old Burnett (19-0, 9 KOs) of Northern Ireland. “The dream is to unify titles and win the Ali Trophy and I am happy for the opportunity to fulfill it.”

Former amateur sensation, Russia’s Mikhail Aloyan, complete the outstanding Season II bantamweight line-up.

“I am glad and proud that I have an opportunity to participate in this tournament,” said Aloyan.





29-year-old Aloyan (4-0-0) is one of the most titled Russian amateurs in recent history, a two-time world amateur champion, European Gold medallist and Bronze medallist at the 2012 London Olympics.

In the pro ranks, he showed ambition from the very beginning when claiming the WBC ‘Silver’ Super Flyweight title in just his second bout, taking a 12 round decision over Marvin Salano in July last year.

Now he is looking forward to competing against the very best in the quest for the Muhammad Ali Trophy.

“Ali is the hero of all boxers in the world, so to fight for his trophy is a great honour,” said ‘Misha’ and believes one skill can give him the edge over his opposition in the 118lb tournament.





“I believe I am faster than the other opponents in the tournament!”

On Friday 20 July, all participants of the Bantamweight and Super-Lightweight editions of Season II of the World Boxing Super Series will come face-to-face at the Draft Gala at the Rossiya Theatre in Moscow, Russia.

Season II bantamweight line-up:

Ryan Burnett – WBA Super World Bantamweight Champion

Emmanuel Rodriguez – IBF World Bantamweight Champion

Zolani Tete – WBO World Bantamweight Champion

Naoya Inoue – WBA World Regular Champion

Nonito Donaire – former four-time world champion

Juan Carlos Payano – former bantamweight world titleholder

Jason Moloney – mandatory challenger

Mikhail Aloyan – undefeated contender