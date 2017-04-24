Burke believes Friday‘s Showdown Is Not To be Missed

Joshua Burke believes his battle for the belt with Dilly Singh in Birmingham on Friday is “one not to be missed.”

They go toe-to-toe for the vacant British Challenge cruiserweight title at the Venue in a clash that is scheduled for eight rounds on BCB Promotions’ ‘Heavy Artillery’ show.





The two sparring partners touch gloves competitively in their first title opportunity for a contest neither dare lose.

They headline the bill at the Icknield Road fight scene, in the Edgbaston area of the second city this coming Friday, 28th April.

Wolverhampton’s Burke doesn’t have as much time on his side after turning 30 and already has two defeats on his pro record. He was left kicking himself after the second loss.

An errant gumshield came out of his mouth six times over a four-round bout against Russell Henshaw, with referee Kevin Parker docking him two points as he was defeated 39-36.

Burke did a six-rounder in just his second paid outing, too, which resulted in a 58-57 points defeat where he again lost a point for holding in the third.

Luck hasn’t been on his side and he must become the first pro to beat Singh, who has reeled off three points victories, to become a champion.

Burke said: “It’s a massive opportunity for us both, it’s a big fight and a big test for me. We’ve sparred before, so we know each other’s game well.

“There’s respect between us and I know I’ll have to give it my best shot to win, so I’ve put everything into my training camp and built up my fitness.

“He’s going to try and take me out if he can and, if the chance comes along, I’ll do the same. One of us could go at any time.

“It’s one that the fans won’t want to miss, it’s a 50-50 fight and that’s what you want to see when there’s a title on the line.”

Burke regrets ‘gumshield gate’ at Walsall Town Hall last November but also has two victories on his pro ledger, on points over Lee Jones and Rolandas Cesna.

He added: “It’s been a massive learning curve for me so far and I’ve had to show a lot of guts just to get this far.

“I picked up a gumshield on the week of the last fight and it wasn’t moulded or fitted properly, which I take full responsibility for. I have to put that behind me now, though.”

Brummies Luke Heron (middleweight) and Aaron Murphy (cruiserweight debutant) are also in action.

Leamington’s Michael Cole features at super lightweight while welterweight Ryan Davies, from Tividale, also turns over for his bow with Old Hill’s Manny Zaber completing the line-up at super featherweight.

Tickets are £35 standard and £60 VIP ringside. They are available now by calling 07961 294 209.