Burgin vs Sparrow Local Showdown Tops March 10 Boxing Card

It will be another old fashioned all-Philly rumble when lightweights Anthony Burgin and Avery Sparrow collide over eight rounds or less on Friday evening, March 10, at the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia. First fight is 7.30 p.m.

“It may not be Bennie Briscoe vs. Cyclone Hart or Joey Giardello vs. George Benton, but it’s a start and Philly vs. Philly is what put our city on the boxing map years and years ago,” said promoter J Russell Peltz.





Burgin (left), 24, a pro for more than four years, is 10-2, 2 K0s, and comes into this fight after having beaten another Philadelphian, Gerald Smith, in his last fight Oct. 14 in the same ring. He also has beaten Philadelphians Frankie Trader, Ramon Ellis (twice) and Kenneth Brown.

In his only other fight in 2016, Burgin lost a four-round split decision to unbeaten DiVante Jones, of Augusta, GA, in a fight most of the crowd at the Foxwoods Casino in Mashantucket, CT, thought he won clearly. Jones, now 9-0, has not boxed since.

“I am ecstatic to be headlining the fight card on March 10 and excited to be fighting Avery Sparrow,” Burgin said. “When two Philly guys face each other, a spectacular show is guaranteed and this fight will be no exception. I am going to make a statement.

“I’m only getting started and what you’re going to see from me in the future starts March 10. I haven’t been as active as I would like to be but I have fought great fights and tough opponents and it has only made me better. It’s only the beginning and 2017 is my year and nothing is going to stop me from grabbing what is already mine.”

Burgin is managed and trained by Raul “Chino” Rivas, whose excellent stable of fighters includes WBA junior lightweight champ Jason Sosa, junior lightweight contender Tevin Farmer, undefeated lightweight Stevie Ortiz and promising lightweight newcomer Victor Padilla.

Sparrow (right), 23, has had a rough career marked by long periods of inactivity. He will have been a pro for 32 months by fight time, but has only a 5-1 record (3 K0s) to show for it.

His only loss came late in 2015 in the same ring when he was disqualified after five rounds for low blows against lefty Jerome Rodriguez, of Allentown, PA. Sparrow was getting the better of it during the fight, but too many punches strayed low and referee Hurley McCall waved it off after numerous warnings and point deductions.

Sparrow has not boxed since March 26 when he knocked out hometowner Brandon Ruffin in one round in Charlotte, NC. Sparrow also has beaten Jesus Lule, a frequent rival of Philadelphia fighters.

“I’m down now, but after I win this fight, I should be on my way up,” Sparrow said. “I am grateful for this fight and a wonderful opportunity to showcase my talent. No one knows what this chance means to me. It’s much appreciated and it’s a blessing. This will help me get my career back on track. I want good fights to happen. It’s what Philly and boxing needs. I understand completely.”

Eight additional fights complete the card.