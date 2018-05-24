UK Boxing News: Phil Sutcliffe Jr; Sean McComb

Phil Sutcliffe Jr has warned Tyrone McKenna he’ll be unable to live with the weight of punches coming his way in Belfast on June 30.

Injury forced Dublin’s Sutcliffe Jr (14-2-KO9) to pull out of a previous meeting with McKenna (16-0-1-KO6) but the pair will finally collide on the undercard of Michael Conlan’s homecoming at The SSE Arena – live on BT Sport.

Sutcliffe Jr said: “It’s been very frustrating as I’ve been out since Christmas but I don’t lose discipline and take my frustration out on opponents.

“That being said, everyone knows how hard I hit. Tyrone himself knows how hard I hit. We fought as amateurs and have sparred as professionals. He knows what’s coming.

“If he wants to stand and trade, even better. If he wants to run, I’ll find him. If he wants to come forward, even better.

“It really doesn’t matter which Tyrone shows up and what tactics he deploys. He’s not in my class and I’m going to expose him on the night.”

A stacked undercard on the night also sees Jono Carroll’s long-awaited rematch with Declan Geraghty and Tyrone McCullagh face fellow unbeaten star Joe Ham plus Johnny Coyle v Lewis Benson and Paddy Gallagher v Gary Corcoran.

ELITE AMATEUR McCOMB TURNS PRO WITH MTK GLOBAL

MTK Global has landed the signature of elite Irish amateur Sean McComb as he officially turns professional.

McComb won bronze at the European Championships and went on to captain the Northern Irish team at this year’s Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Although he (along with anyone who’s seen him box) feels his talent should have yielded a larger medal haul in the unpaid ranks, the 25-year-old from Belfast is driven to seize every opportunity as a professional.

McComb said: “I’ve had a good amateur career and I believe I’ve underachieved. I’ve been an elite fighter and I narrowly missed out on the Olympics. Everyone thought I was nailed on to win at the Commonwealth Games too. It was just one of those things.

“I think the pro game will suit me. You need to ask other people about my power. I believe I’ve a good snap in my punch and if you look back, there’ve been a few saying I was the hardest puncher they faced.

“I’ve close friends like Paddy Barnes and Michael Conlan who are signed to MTK Global and they trust them completely. I trust my friends so I believe by association, it’s the place for me.

“Trust is the main thing but then there’s the huge success too. MTK Global has completely taken over in Europe already. They have a fighter on every major show in the UK. When you see that, it’s something else.

“I want to be fighting for titles in 2019. I don’t want a long, dragged out career. I want to fight for titles as quickly as I can. I believe MTK Global are the team to make it happen. I’m capable of competing with anyone in Britain immediately.

“I believe I’m capable of making lightweight and that’s where I want to win my first title. I’m capable of moving to heavyweight too because I’m 6ft tall! Realistically, it’ll be middleweight that’s my final destination.”

The 2018 AIBA Youth Women’s & Men’s World Boxing Championships will take place between August 20 – 31 in Budapest, Hungary, with the tournament ready to shine a light on the next generation of talented young female and male boxers from around the world.

Across 10 days of action, Budapest will see the best 174 women and 244 men youth boxers in the World going toe-to-toe for the gold. Underlining the pedigree of the competition, previous winners include the two-times Olympic champions Robeisy Ramirez of Cuba and USA’s Claressa Shields, as well as France’s Olympic and World champion Tony Yoka.

AIBA Interim President Gafur Rahimov said “This is one of the most important events for AIBA as it will give us a precious insight into the next wave of talented athletes ready to take the major step into Elite-level boxing. We are looking forward to go to Budapest and, with the help of the LOC, deliver another first-class tournament for the world’s boxing fans.”

Mr Zsolt Erdei, president of the Hungarian Boxing Association said “To host the 2018 Youth Women’s & Men’s World Championships is a great honour for Budapest and for the Hungarian Boxing Association. We will ensure that this Championships provide the highest stage for these brilliant young women and men. We are ready to show what Hungary is capable of in and out of the ring, and look forward to putting on a show worthy of the occasion.”