BT Sport To Show Tyson Fury’s Comeback Fight Exclusively Live

BT Sport today announced it has extended its partnership with Frank Warren and Queensberry Promotions Ltd, continuing as the broadcaster of Frank Warren’s world class stable of fighters which include Billy Joe Saunders and Carl Frampton. BT Sport will also exclusively broadcast Tyson Fury’s heavyweight comeback fight in June.





The summer is set to be hot on BT Sport with a fantastic line up of Fight Nights coming up, including the IBF Featherweight World Title showdown between bitter rivals Lee Selby and Josh Warrington on Saturday, 19 May at the home of Leeds United; former unified Heavyweight World Champion Tyson Fury’s long-awaited comeback fight at the Manchester Arena on Saturday, 9 June; Billy Joe Saunders’ WBO middleweight title defence against domestic rival Martin Murray at the O2 on Saturday, 23 June; and Irish amateur hero Michael Conlan’s highly-anticipated Belfast homecoming fight on Saturday, 30 June, all of which will be available for BT Sport subscribers at no extra cost.

The partnership will see former two-weight World Champion Carl Frampton’s future fights on BT Sport in addition to former WBO Super-Welterweight World Champion Liam Smith and former WBO Lightweight World Champion Terry Flanagan, along with up-and-coming stars such as Heavyweight sensation Daniel Dubois and Light-Heavyweight knockout artist Anthony Yarde.

BT Sport also confirmed that later this year it will be launching its own Pay-Per-View events on BT Sport Box Office, which will be available on the BT TV, Sky and Virgin Media platforms.

Andy Haworth, managing director of strategy and content, BT Consumer, said: “It is a golden era for British Boxing and never has the Warren stable of fighters looked more exciting, with a great line up of established names and up-and-coming young fighters. BT Sport subscribers can look forward to a fantastic summer of boxing.”





Frank Warren said: “I’m delighted that BT Sport has extended its partnership with myself and Queensberry Promotions. The first year of our partnership has seen us deliver some outstanding fights and we look forward to some even bigger nights in 2018 and beyond, whilst continuing to do what we do best: developing the next crop of star boxers.”