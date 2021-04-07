Bryant Perrella training camp quotes for Tony Harrison clash on April 17th on Fox

Hard-hitting southpaw Bryant “Goodfella” Perrella detailed his current training camp, including what he’s learned from his new trainer, all-time great Roy Jones Jr., and previewed his upcoming showdown against former world champion Tony “Superbad” Harrison before they square off in the FOX PBC Fight Night main event and on FOX Deportes Saturday, April 17 from Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

“After my last fight I went on a bit of a sparring tour,” said Perrella, detailing the origins of how he linked up with his new trainer. “I ended up sparring with some of Roy’s guys in Pensacola, and afterward he let me stay to soak up some more knowledge. The rest is history. It was an easy decision to stay out there and grow under one of the best fighters ever. It’s like going off to a university. Every day I come in with my notepad and pen ready.”

Perrella will return to the ring after suffering a disappointing defeat in his last fight in February 2020 on FOX. Perrella led on all three scorecards heading into the final round against Abel Ramos but was stopped in the waning moments of the round. For Perrella, he’s learned from the experience, and combined with his new trainer, believes it will all end up helping him long term.

“Everything that happened with the Ramos fight has been addressed and changed,” said Perrella. “That loss sent me on the journey that led me to this new weight class and training with Roy. Everything happens for a reason, as long as you look for that reason and have faith in it. That reason has been shown to me in so many ways and it’s a huge blessing.”

After spending a majority of his career fighting at 147 pounds, Perrella will fight at the super welterweight limit for the first time since his third pro fight. For the six-foot, one-inch Perrella, he believes that moving up in weight full-time will open up different aspects of his game.

“The decision to move up in weight was because of how I felt in the Ramos fight,” said Perrella. “Making 147 pounds was taking a lot out of me. I performed well, but I know how I felt in that ring. I have so much more to give as a fighter. That was really only 30% of me. Making weight was coming at a cost and I no longer thought it was helping me.

“I know these fighters at 154 are bigger and stronger, but so am I. I’m going to be stronger than ever and I’m going to be ready to tangle. I probably should have been at this weight for a while. I was always a fighter moving down in weight. I still train hard like always, but by not having to worry as much about weight, I’m able to add big layers to my game. With all these changes, I even surprise myself some days with what I can do now. I’m super confident and I can’t wait to bring it all to the ring on fight night.”

Perrella not only finds motivation from returning in a primetime main event but from having elite opposition in the former 154-pound champion Harrison. Perrella knows that Harrison presents a versatile and difficult task, but is more than up to the challenge in front of him.

“This is a huge opportunity to fight one of the top guys at this weight,” said Perrella. “I wouldn’t have it any other way. It definitely helps motivate me to have this kind of chance on this stage against a fighter like Tony.

“Tony has different layers and dimensions to his game. He can box with his jab and length, but he can also come forward with that high guard. At this level, it’s a game of adjustments. This is going to be an interesting clash of styles. There’s no other southpaw like me. He’s sharp and has the experience, but I’m a whole different kind of animal than anything he’s seen.”

With Roy Jones Jr. in his corner, Perrella believes that he has the confidence to not only come out victorious on April 17 but to make this a memorable action fight for fans watching.

“I have a unique approach and now I have Roy passing down his knowledge from his experiences,” said Perrella. “It’s like a shortcut. I’m getting the knowledge handed right to me instead of going through it not knowing what to expect. This matchup is between two strong fighters and the fans can expect an action-packed fight from start to finish.”