Bryan De Gracia battles Eduardo Ramirez on Lara-Cano card this Saturday, 3/2

Hard-hitting Bryan De Gracia will face once-beaten contender Eduardo Ramirez in a 12-round featherweight match live on SHOWTIME Saturday, March 2 from Barclays Center, the home of BROOKLYN BOXING™, and presented by Premier Boxing Champions.





De Gracia vs. Ramirez replaces the previously scheduled Ricardo Núñez vs. Edner Cherry match after Cherry was forced to withdraw due to a medical issue. The winner of De Garcia vs. Ramirez will capture the WBA Gold Featherweight Championship and be in line to face WBA (Regular) Featherweight World Champion Can Xu.

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® tripleheader begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and is headlined by former world champion Erislandy Lara challenging undefeated WBA Super Welterweight Champion Brian Castaño and also features Cuban heavyweight contender Luis Ortiz battling Christian Hammer.

The Panamanian De Gracia (24-1-1, 20 KOs) will be fighting for the first time in the United States on March 2. The 25-year-old has knocked out seven of his last eight opponents and scored four straight stoppage victories since his one loss to Jorge Sanchez in 2017. De Gracia, who is ranked No. 2 by the WBA at 126 pounds, picked up two victories in 2018, including most recently stopping previously unbeaten Edinso Torres Jr. in August.

Ramirez (21-1-3, 8 KOs) suffered the only loss of his career when he dropped a unanimous decision to then-featherweight champion Lee Selby in December 2017. The 26-year-old southpaw from Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico had fought unbeaten Leduan Barthelemy to a draw prior to the Selby fight and most recently bounced back from that loss with a TKO victory over Carlos Jacobo in November.

