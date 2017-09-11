Bruce Silverglade, Alex Montaldo & Frederick Romano Ring 8’s September Guest Speakers

New York State Boxing Hall of Fame inductee Bruce Silverglade, special boxing program director Alex Montaldo and boxing historian Frederick Roman will be the Ring 8 guest speakers at its next monthly meeting on Tuesday night, September 19 (7 p.m. ET start), at O’Neill’s Restaurant (64-21 53rd Drive) in Maspeth, New York.

“Full credit should be given to Bruce Silverglade for turning Gleason’s into arguably the top boxing gym in the world,” Ring 8 president Jack Hirsch said. “With all the great fighters who have trained there over the years, he probably will have some fascinating stories to share with us. Alex Montaldo runs a boxing program at Gleason’s for people afflicted with Parkinson’s disease. We look forward to him explaining how it works.





Frederick Romano has written a new book detailing the history of boxing on the radio, taking us back to a golden age before television came into existence. He will bring along some books for purchase at a discounted price for Ring8 members. Our three speakers should make this a very enjoyable night for the membership.”

Silverglade has owned the world-famous Gleason’s Gym since 1983. The iconic boxing gym dates back 80 years, when Gleason’s Gym was originally founded in the Bronx, before moving to Manhattan from 1974 to 1984, then to Brooklyn in 1985, and finally into its present location in Brooklyn a year ago at 130 Water Street.

Many of boxing’s greats have trained at Gleason’s including Jake Lamotta, Roberto Duran, Mike Tyson and even Muhammad Ali, who as Cassius Clay trained there for his first fight with Sonny Liston in 1964. Many actors, including Robert DeNiro and Wesley Snipes, have also trained there for roles in movies.

Montaldo developed and operates a special program at Gleason’s Gym – stoPD (Support training to overcome Parkinson’s Disease) designed to help people with Parkinson’s Disease.





Romano has had work experience in boxing for more than 35 years as a research consultant for HBO, as well as a producer and host of a cable television show about boxing, and he is a certified amateur boxing judge in New York. Frederick will speak about boxing books – he’s written several – and movies.

ABOUT RING 8: Ring 8 became the eighth subsidiary of what was then known as the National Veteran Boxers Association – hence, RING 8 – and today the organization’s motto still remains: Boxers Helping Boxers.

RING 8 is fully committed to supporting less fortunate people in the boxing community who may require assistance in terms of paying rent, medical expenses, or whatever justifiable need.

Go on line to www.Ring8ny.com for more information about RING 8, the largest group of its kind in the United States with more than 350 members. Annual membership dues is only $30.00 and each member is entitled to a buffet dinner at RING 8 monthly meetings, excluding July and August. All active boxers, amateur and professional, with a current boxing license or book are entitled to a complimentary RING 8 yearly membership. Guests of Ring 8 members are welcome at a cost of only $7.00 per person.