Browne vs. Bajawa, Iamthuam vs. Siwu For UBO Titles

Super Welterweight contenders Tommy Browne (32-6-2, 12 KOs) and Sirmingkhon Iamthuam (91-3, 57 KOs) are set to vie for separate Universal Boxing Organization™ (UBO) titles on May 27 in Singapore, as part of Ringstar Management´s The Roar of Singapore II promotion.





Browne (34), a former Australian champion, Youth world champion, holder of numerous regional belts and WBC and WBA world title-challenger, will take on Alexander Bajawa from Indonesia for the vacant UBO International title.

35-year-old Bajawa (41-3-4, 14 KOs), nicknamed “The Black Horse, has plenty of credentials as well, being a former two-weight Indonesian national champion, IBO Inter-Continental champion, and WBO Asia-Pacific champion.

Sirmongkhon Iamthuam, AKA Sirimongkol Singwancha, has one of the most incredible records in boxing. He is a former WBC world champion at Bantamweight and Super Featherweight, and amazingly been able to move up another four weight-divisions while continuing to operate at world class level.

In 2007 he won the PABA Super Lightweight title, in 2012 he captured the WBC Asian Boxing Council Continental Welterweight title, and in 2014 the claimed WBO Asia-Pacific titles at both Welterweight and Super Welterweight.

In his ninety-fifth (!) professional bout, the 39-year-old from Nakhon Ratchasima in North-East Thailand, will square off with heavy-handed former Indonesian Welterweight champion Larry Siwu (24-7, 20 KOs) for the vacant UBO Inter-Continental Super Welterweight crown.

The Roar of Singapore II will be headlined by four UBO World Championship fights, including World Light Heavyweight Champion Ryan Ford (11-0, 7 KOs) defending his title against Robert Berridge (29-6-1, 21 KOs) from New Zealand.

Also confirmed is Renold Quinland (11-2, 7 KOs) vs. Manny Siaca (25-8, 20 KOs) for the vacant UBO World Super Middleweight title, and all-in-all no less than nine (!) UBO title fights will take place on what will undoubtedly be the biggest professional boxing event in Singapore history.

An official announcement of The Roar of Singapore II, including venue, ticket-information and TV details, is forthcoming in the near future.