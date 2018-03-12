Browne and Chisora link up

Australian Heavyweight contender Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne has joined forces with former European Heavyweight champion Dereck “Del Boy” Chisora, while preparing for his March 24 grudge match with Dillian Whyte.

Chisora, who lost a hotly disputed decision to Whyte in December 2016, provided Browne will some advice on how to get the better of Whyte in their upcoming WBC Silver title fight which will be held at London’s O2 Arena.





Browne stated: “Dereck is an absolute gentleman and today’s session was a good hard slog. It was exactly what I needed. We had a good chat about Whyte and what he brings.”

Browne’s trainer, Rodney Williams, continued: “The sparring was excellent and just what was required at this stage of Lucas’s preparation. Chisora is a humble man and we found both him and his trainer, Don Charles, very welcoming and accommodating. We have another session lined up on Wednesday.”

Chisora extended the welcoming by inviting Browne to his farm for sprint work around his race track. “We will put in a big session tomorrow, followed by more sparring Wednesday, and from there on I’ll be sharpening up and getting ready to put Whyte to sleep,” Browne concluded.