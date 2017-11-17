Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment To Launch Monday Madness On November 20

Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment (BSE) will launch its first-ever Monday Madness, a full day of ticket deals and unique experiences to jumpstart the holiday season. Deals will be active across all of BSE’s websites, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, November 20.

One-of-a-kind offers will roll out every two hours on BrooklynNets.com, NewYorkIslanders.com, BarclaysCenter.com, BrooklynBoxingShop.com, LongIslandNets.com, and NYCBLIVE.com.





Promotions include exclusive experiences like dinner with Nets General Manager Sean Marks, lunch with Islanders Head Coach Doug Weight, as well as limited-time offers on tickets to major upcoming events like Marvel Universe Live!, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, Odesza, and the New York Open ATP World Tour tennis event.

Select deals will run throughout the entire day (while inventory lasts), including $10 tickets to select Brooklyn Nets and New York Islanders games, $5 tickets to select Long Island Nets games, and 25% off of BROOKLYN BOXING™ merchandise.

In addition, BSE’s partners will get involved in the fun with promotions for JetBlue, Modell’s, and Hornblower Cruises.

Fans are encouraged to follow along throughout the day for updates on new and expiring deals on all of BSE’s social platforms: @BarclaysCenter, @BrooklynNets, @NYIslanders, @Brooklyn_Boxing, @NYCBLIVE, and @LongIslandNets.

