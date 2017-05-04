Brooker discuses training with Canelo

Christopher Brooker (11-3, 5 KO’s) will take on Oscar Riojas (14-7-1, 4 KO’s) on Friday, May 12th at The SugarHouse Casino.

The scheduled eight-round super middleweight bout will headline a card promoted by King’s Promotions.





Brooker was summoned to San Diego to help Canelo Alavrez prepare for Saturday’s mega showdown with Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr that will take place in Las Vegas.

Being that Brooker is a strong super middleweight, and Chavez having a similar build, it made sense that Brooker would get such a call to help out the Mexican Idol for the much anticipated showdown.

“I went to camp with Canelo in San Diego, and we ran in the mountains at 15,000 feet. I was there close to two weeks and sparred twenty rounds with him,” said Brooker.

“It was a great experience to be around a fighter who is one of the elite fighters in the world. He is so composed. I was brought into to pressure him and mimic Chavez, Jr. Canelo is such an experienced fighter, and I learned so much from him. He was showing me how to set up my shots, and even certain exercises with my neck.”

Brooker was very impressed with the whole team, and believes that this camp will take him to the next level.

“His team is so professional and down to earth. I am looking forward to this fight on Saturday. It will be a good fight. I was shocked to know that Canelo watched my last fight on ShoBox. They could tell that I was trying to box more and get a way from my brawling style that I had employed in most of my bouts. They gave me good advice, and told me not to change who I was when I was having a lot of success as a pressure fighter, and then to mix in the boxing aspect to my game.”

“I needed this. This will take my to another level.”

Also in a six-round bout:

Blake Mansfield (5-0-1, 2 KO’s) of Burlington, NC will fight Henry Beckford (4-6, 1 KO) of Coram, NY in a super middleweight bout.

In four-round bouts:

Chaise Nelson (4-1, 3 KO’s) of Dayton, Ohio will take on aBryan Perez Nevarez (2-5-1, 1 KO) of Carolina, Puerto Rico in a featherweight bout.

Sam Orapeza (1-0) of Philadelphia battles Kyle McNutt (1-2, 1 KO) of Battle Creek, MI in a cruiserweight affair.

Jeffrey Torres (2-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia will fight Kashon Hutchinson (2-2, 1 KO) in a battle of Keystone State based lightweights.

Isaelin Florian (6-0, 3 KO’s) of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic will take on an opponent to be named in a bantamweight bout.

Harold Lopez (1-0, 1 KO) of Bethlehem, PA will square off with an opponent to be named in a bantamweight fight.