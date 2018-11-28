Brook vs Zerafa; Kid Galahad, Josh Kelly Update

The Steel City hero is close to securing a long-awaited British battle with former two-weight king Amir Khan in 2019 and has promised to deliver a ‘blistering performance’ for his hometown fans when he takes on Australia’s Zerafa next week.





Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena holds happy memories for ‘The Special One’, with successful defences of his IBF World title against Ionut Dan Ion in 2015 and then Kevin Bizier in 2016.

He was last in action in March when he swept away Sergey Rabchenko inside two rounds in Sheffield to claim the WBC Silver Super-Welterweight title and is aiming for a similar performance against former Commonwealth Champion Zerafa.

“This will be an emotional fight for me because I think this will be my last in Sheffield,” said Brook. “We hope that the Khan fight is next and after I’ve knocked him out I want the Spence rematch and it’s likely that will be in the States.

“There’s other huge fights out there for me at Welterweight. Shawn Porter holds the WBC belt and there’s other big names like Keith Thurman and Danny Garcia.

“For now all that’s on my mind is Zerafa – this is the moment and chance of his career but he’s meeting me at a terrible time. I’ve never been so focused and I plan of giving my Sheffield fans a blistering performance on December 8.”

Brook’s clash with Zerafa tops a huge night of boxing in the Steel City.

Unbeaten Irish star Jono Carroll faces French former European Champion Guillaume Frenois in a final eliminator to become mandatory challenger to IBF Super-Featherweight World Champion Tevin Farmer.

Rising Welterweight star Josh Kelly steps up in class as he takes on former WBA World Champion David Avanesyan in his ninth professional contest.

Explosive Liverpool Super-Welterweight Anthony Fowler is in title action as he targets a showdown with newly-crowned British Champion Ted Cheeseman in 2019 and IBF no.1 Featherweight contender Kid Galahad stays busy with an eye on the winner of Josh Warrington vs. Carl Frampton.

Sheffield is well represented on the undercard with Welterweight Anthony Tomlinson, Super-Middleweight Callum Hancock and Middleweight Shakiel Thompson all in action, while Leeds Super-Bantamweight Qais Ashfaq and Denaby Lightweight Terri Harper also feature.

###

Kid Galahad says he wants to set up an all-Yorkshire World title battle with IBF Featherweight Champion Josh Warrington after taking the mandatory position with a win over Toka Kahn Clary at the TD Garden in Boston last month.

Galahad returns on the Kell Brook vs. Michael Zerafa undercard at the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield on December 8, live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US, and will be keeping a close eye on Warrington’s first defence against two-weight king Carl Frampton on December 22.

The 28-year-old, a former British, Commonwealth and European ruler, is rooting for the Champion to defeat the Belfast star so they can set up a tasty local derby in 2019 and aims to impress on in front of his home crowd next week.

“I did what I needed to do against Clary,” said Galahad. “He was very tricky and very awkward. I was a bit disappointed that I didn’t knock him out to be honest with you. I knew it was going to be scrappy, he’s long and wiry, I had to break his spirit. I got the job done and now I’m looking forward to fighting back in Sheffield – I’ll be looking to end the year on a high.

“I hope Josh gets the win against Frampton. That is a huge Yorkshire derby, Leeds versus Sheffield, that’s a big fight. Now I have the mandatory position, there’s no excuses, nowhere to run for Josh or Carl. I hope they don’t vacate the title and go elsewhere, that fight has to be made. If Josh wins I don’t think he’d vacate, but Carl might as he’s done it before, he vacated the WBA instead of fighting Guillermo Rigondeaux.

“It’s a great division with Leo Santa Cruz, Gary Russell Jr. and Oscar Valdez in there as Champions. Back home obviously there’s Josh, Carl and Scott Quigg. I don’t like Scott, he thinks he’s better than he is, and I’d love to smash him. Scott has come up short and I think that people would expect me to win, so I’d rather fight Josh or Carl, we’re the big three in Britain.”

Galahad features on a huge night of boxing in the Steel City.

Unbeaten Irish star Jono Carroll faces French former European Champion Guillaume Frenois in a final eliminator to become mandatory challenger to IBF Super-Featherweight World Champion Tevin Farmer.

Rising Welterweight star Josh Kelly steps up in class as he takes on former WBA World Champion David Avanesyan in his ninth professional contest and explosive Liverpool Super-Welterweight Anthony Fowler is in title action as he targets a showdown with newly-crowned British Champion Ted Cheeseman in 2019

Sheffield is well represented on the undercard with Welterweight Anthony Tomlinson, Super-Middleweight Callum Hancock and Middleweight Shakiel Thompson all in action, while Leeds Super-Bantamweight Qais Ashfaq and Denaby Lightweight Terri Harper also feature.

###

Josh Kelly says he is on a collision course with former amateur rival and Olympic Gold medallist Daniyar Yeleussinov.

‘Pretty Boy’ faces the toughest test of his eight-fight professional career on December 8 at the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield when he defends his WBA International Welterweight crown against former World Champion David Avanesyan, live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.

The North East sensation has made a blistering start to life in the paid ranks, landing his first professional title in just his sixth fight against former World ruler Carlos Molina before stopping Kris George in his next fight to earn the Commonwealth Welterweight title in Newcastle.

And now the Adam Booth-protege has set his sights on the World title picture in 2019.

One of the greatest amateurs of modern times, Yeleussinov defeated Kelly on the way to Olympic glory at the 2016 Rio Games, but ‘PBK’ feels he has made a smoother transition to the pro game and would be keen for a rematch with the Kazakh star when the time is right.

“I’m down for the rematch with Daniyar Yeleussinov,” said Kelly. He beat me in the Olympics but as a professional I’ve made the transition much better than he has “He beat me in the Olympics but as a professional I’ve made the transition much better than he has. When’s the right time to meet? When does it make sense? Those questions are to play out but we’re definitely on a collision course. I’ll enjoy that one in particular, there’s unfinished business.

“My full attention is on Avanesyan and I’m glad to be boxing in Sheffield for the first time as a pro. I’m obviously familiar with the area from the Team GB days so it’s nice to be coming back.

“Adam is moving me quickly, it’s been a short turn around since the last fight in Manchester. Avanesyan is an ex World Champion. He’s boxed Mosley and Peterson who are at the top level. I’ve done my due diligence and we think this is the right step. I’m ready to make that leap and I’m hoping he can test me.

“The Welterweight division is stacked from top to bottom and that excites me and helps me to switch on to remain there for the coming years.

“I’ve won two belts but this is only the start. It’s down to Adam and Eddie about what moves we make. Getting to World level you need to make these little steps, my goal is to lift a World Title. People seem to forget I’ve only had eight fights as a professional. If I skip or fight for a British Title early then so be it. I’m just developing day in, day out.”

Kelly’s clash with Avanesyan is part of huge night of boxing in the Steel City.

Main event sees ‘The Special One’ Kell Brook take on Australia’s former Commonwealth Super-Welterweight Champion Michael Zerafa.

Unbeaten Irish star Jono Carroll faces French former European Champion Guillaume Frenois in a final eliminator to become mandatory challenger to IBF Super-Featherweight World Champion Tevin Farmer.

Explosive Liverpool Super-Welterweight Anthony Fowler is in title action as he targets a showdown with newly-crowned British Champion Ted Cheeseman in 2019 and IBF no.1 Featherweight contender Kid Galahad stays busy with an eye on the winner of Josh Warrington vs. Carl Frampton.

Sheffield is well represented on the undercard with Welterweight Anthony Tomlinson, Super-Middleweight Callum Hancock and Middleweight Shakiel Thompson all in action, while Leeds Super-Bantamweight Qais Ashfaq and Denaby Lightweight Terri Harper also feature.

Tickets for Brook vs. Zerafa priced at £40, £60, £100 and £200 (Inner Ring VIP) are available to purchase via StubHub (www.stubhub.co.uk) FlyDSA Arena (www.flydsaarena.co.uk) and Matchroom Boxing (www.matchroomboxing.com)