Broner ready to do anything to beat Pacquiao

Four-division world champion and must-see attraction Adrien “The Problem” Broner hosted a media workout at Miami Beach’s famed 5th Street Gym on Tuesday as he prepares to face Senator Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao, boxing’s only eight-division world champion, for his World Boxing Association Welterweight World Title on SHOWTIME PPV® Saturday, January 19 from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.









In undercard action on the SHOWTIME PPV, two-division world champion Badou Jack will battle unbeaten top-rated contender Marcus Browne for the WBA Interim Light Heavyweight Title and former world champion Rau’shee Warren will take on France’s Nordine Oubaali for the vacant WBC Bantamweight World Championship in a rematch of their 2012 Olympic matchup that was edged by Oubaali. In the opening bout of the four-fight PPV telecast, unbeaten Jhack Tepora will take on former world champion Hugo Ruiz in a 12-round featherweight clash.

Cincinnati’s Broner, one of boxing’s most popular and colorful personalities, is training under the tutelage of Kevin Cunningham in nearby West Palm Beach, Fla.









Here is what Broner and Cunningham had to say Tuesday:

ADRIEN BRONER

“This fight is real important. This is a hell of a fight not only for me but for the sport. This is a fight that needed to happen for the sport and we are going to put on a hell of a show.

“I always knew that one day I would be having fights like this. Honestly I thought he [Pacquiao] would be done with boxing by now but I always knew I would have a fight of this magnitude on this platform, pay-per-view and all and now I’m here.

“I knew what to expect. I knew he [Kevin] was going to be real strict and I just came prepared. Ready to put it all in and put it all on the line.”

On what he does in his down time:

“I try to rest as much as possible. I’m training so much and training real hard. This will be my second workout of the day and then after this I have another workout at 8:30 p.m. so that will be the third workout for the day so you know all my off time I try to eat properly, stay hydrated and stay focused.”

On how it feels to train in a gym that hosted greats like Muhammad Ali:

“It’s lovely. I never knew this gym existed and this is my first time ever being here or ever hearing about this gym being legendary. Muhammad Ali paved the way for guys like me and Sugar Ray Leonard and everyone else so, its legendary.

“I always tell other fighters and other people it takes more to be a star than just boxing. I just have everything it takes to be a mega star.”

On Pacquiao’s last fight against Lucas Matthysse:

“I didn’t see it but I heard he looked good. I don’t know what to expect. I’m just training for the best Pacquiao. And I’m going to go out there and do what I have to do to get the victory.”

How do you feel training in South Florida?

“I’m not focused on the clubbing and stuff and all that stuff will be here after the fight. I’m 110 percent focused on this fight.”

What he will do after the Pacquiao Fight?

“Boxing you have to take it one fight at a time. My main focus is getting past Manny Pacquiao first and then we can talk about other things.”

On whether or not Pacquiao has a weakness:

“It’s not a mystery. He has seven losses. It’s not a mystery that he can lose but anyone can lose on any given day. It’s whoever prepares the best and I’m preparing myself to do what I need to do. I don’t care about stopping him or whether it’s a unanimous decision, as long as I’m victorious.”

On whether or not this is the biggest fight of his career:

“This is definitely my biggest fight, biggest magnitude, biggest platform I’ve ever been on but you never know. I could probably go in there and make this look like the easiest fight of my career you just never know.”

KEVIN CUNNINGHAM

“I think he’s having even a better camp than the last. He’s added a new strength and conditioning coach and everything is working out perfect and camp is going extremely well and smooth. AB’s looking fast and explosive. I have no complaints.

“Adrien’s got everything; he’s a real throwback fighter. He’s got speed, he’s got power, he’s got quickness, he’s got footwork. He can punch and he can bang and he can box. He’s got skills and he can be slick if he wants to be. So he’s the total package.

“We have an idea of the way the fight is going to go. We’ve studied tons of Pacquiao footage and he pretty much fights the same every fight. Manny’s a rhythm fighter so it’s all about getting in his rhythm. He pretty much does his thing. But outside of that I’ve never really seen him make too many adjustments. He’s pretty much the same guy.”