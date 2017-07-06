Broner-Garcia undercard information

A stacked night of undercard bouts will be highlighted by unbeaten rising Irish stars Katie Taylor and Noel Murphy in separate showdowns on Saturday, July 29 from Barclays Center, the home of BROOKLYN BOXING™.

The July 29 event is headlined by a super lightweight showdown between four-division world champion Adrien Broner and unbeaten three-division world champion Mikey Garcia, in a 12-round bout presented by Premier Boxing Champions. The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast will also feature unbeaten Jermall Charlo facing Argentina’s Jorge Sebastian Heiland plus highlights of the heavyweight matchup between former title challenger Gerald Washington and unbeaten Jarrell Miller.

Taylor will compete in an eight-round lightweight bout while Murphy enters the ring for an eight-round welterweight affair. Additional action will see Australian contender Billy Dib (42-4, 24 KOs) in an eight-round lightweight fight and unbeaten prospect Alejandro Guerrero (3-0, 2 KOs) in a four-round lightweight match.





Rounding out the night will be a trio of unbeaten local prospects as the Bronx’s George Arias (7-0, 3 KOs) steps into the ring for a six-round heavyweight bout, plus Staten Island’s Kenny Robles (2-0, 1 KO) competing in a four-round welterweight attraction and Brooklyn’s Richardson Hitchins (2-0, 1 KO) in a four-round junior welterweight matchup.

Tickets to the event, which is promoted by Mayweather Promotions and DiBella Entertainment, are priced at $950, $750, $350, $300, $250, $150, $75, and $50 (not including applicable fees), are on sale now, and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com, barclayscenter.com or by calling 800-745-3000. Tickets can also be purchased at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center. Group discounts are available by calling 844-BKLYN-GP.

“Katie is clearly one of the biggest stars in Irish boxing and her presence on this card further evidences the rise in women’s boxing,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “She joins five-time, five weight division Puerto Rican world champion Amanda Serrano and US star Heather Hardy in continuing our commitment to include the best women on the best cards at Barclays Center. While Katie will appear on the international telecast, the local Irish community and US-based fans will need to join us at Barclays Center on July 29 to see her in action. Undefeated Noel Murphy, from County Cork, Ireland, further bolsters this card for fans of Irish boxing while Australian former world champion Billy Dib and young local talent, such as Bronx heavyweight George Arias and former Golden Gloves champions Kenny Robles and Richardson Hitchins round out the card.”

“I’m so pleased to see Katie make her American debut on such an outstanding card,” said Eddie Hearn, Group Managing Director for Matchroom Sport. “I believe Katie is the most entertaining and dangerous fighter in women’s boxing and has already lit up many venues in her professional journey, most recently Wembley Stadium on the Joshua v Klitschko card in front of 90,000. She is one of the biggest stars in Ireland and we are expecting fantastic support from the Irish community on the east coast for her first US experience.”





A rising star overseas, Bray, Ireland’s Taylor will make her U.S. debut on July 29 and conduct her training camp in Vernon, Connecticut after five pro fights in the United Kingdom dating back to her pro debut last November. Taylor has already picked up three victories in 2017, including her most recent triumph over previously unbeaten Nina Meinke in April. Taylor seeks a professional world title after a sensational amateur career that saw her twice represent her country in the Olympics, including a gold medal-winning performance in 2012, in addition to five gold medals in the AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships.

Originally from Cork, Ireland, Murphy returned to his home country to fight as a professional for the first time in February when he won an eight-round decision over Avelino Vazquez. The 22-year-old fights out of Woodlawn, NY and will look to pick up his fourth victory this year after most recently earning a decision over Brian Jones in May. Murphy seeks his third professional win at Barclays Center and second this year after beating Maxito Sainvil in January.