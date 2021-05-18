Brockton To Host Tribute To Marvin Hagler

Mayor Robert F. Sullivan announces today a major event to celebrate the life of professional boxing legend Marvelous Marvin Hagler on Sunday, May 23rd at 2 p.m. at Rocky Marciano Stadium in Brockton, the City of Champions.

May 23rd has been declared “Marvelous Marvin Hagler Day” in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts by Gov. Charles Baker and this special public memorial will feature several celebrity guests and speakers, including legendary boxing champion Bernard Hopkins, ESPN host Stephen A. Smith, Showtime Championship Boxing analyst Al Bernstein, WCVB Channel 5 sports anchor Mike Lynch, acclaimed boxing writer and historian Ron Borges and members of the Hagler family. There will also be a video tribute to the iconic champ presented by event sponsor Copeland Toyota.

Boxing promoter and Hagler family friend Peter Czymbor of Brockton will serve as Master of Ceremonies. More guests and celebrity speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Marvelous Marvin Hagler has been an inspiration and a source of civic pride for Brockton for generations. He is one of the primary reasons why we are known as the ‘City of Champions,’” Mayor Sullivan said. “This public memorial will be a fitting tribute to one of our city’s favorite sons and one of boxing’s all-time greats.”

Hagler passed away March 13, 2021 at the age of 66. The public event will celebrate Hagler’s monumental impact on the sports world and the City of Brockton, which he called home for much of his life. Hagler was trained in Brockton by the Petronelli brothers and became one of the world’s most dominant professional athletes of the 1980’s, successfully defending his undisputed world middleweight titles 12 times in classic bouts against fellow boxing legends such as Thomas “Hitman” Hearns, Roberto Duran, and John “The Beast” Mugabi.

Hagler’s three round war against Thomas Hearns in 1985 is widely considered one of the greatest fights in the history of professional boxing. He starred in TV commercials, appeared on late night TV and, after his boxing career ended, he starred in action movies in Italy.

“Marvelous Marvin Hagler serves as a tremendous role model for the young people here in the City of Brockton,” said Todd Copeland, CEO of Copeland Toyota, which is the event’s lead sponsor. “He was never knocked down and he always kept charging ahead toward victory. Hagler is a symbol of what can be achieved through hard work and tireless determination. Copeland Toyota is honored to participate in such a special event for our city.”

Other event sponsors include Lyft, which is providing access to free and discounted rides to the event, and Bertucci’s, which is hosting a hospitality area for the Hagler family and VIP guests.

“Brockton has been home to Bertucci’s for a very long time and we are thrilled to be part of this day honoring boxing legend and Brockton native Marvelous Marvin Hagler,” said Robert Earl, Founder and CEO of Bertucci’s parent company Planet Hollywood. “We are happy to be part of such a great event here in the city of Brockton.”

Brendan Joyce, Community Strategist for Lyft in Massachusetts, said: “Lyft is proud to help people access transportation to this event honoring Hagler’s life, achievements and his many contributions to the City of Champions.”

The event will be open to the public, but seating may be limited depending on the latest COVID-19 guidelines. Gates for the event open at 1 p.m. at Marciano Stadium, located on the Brockton High School campus at 45 Breer St., Brockton. The program will start at 2 p.m.

More information will be released in the coming days.