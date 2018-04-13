Brockport Boxer Prepares For Final Fight Alone

36 year old pugilist Chris Cella has had a decorated career of 19 years, fighting inside the squared circle as well as bare knuckle circuit.





He has won titles, and at the ripe age of 36, wants to fight simply because he can.

But in previous training camps where he worked with NJ Hall of Famer coach Lou Esa, former world champion Bobby Gunn or Gary Stretch, Cella is preparing for this on his own.

“This has been the hardest fight I’ve had to get ready for cause I’m doing everything on my own. No trainer, no sparring, just watching videos and having to rely on what I learned 15 years ago. But fighters fight and I will leave it all in the ring.”

Cella hopes his tutelage from the countless champions he worked with 15 years ago will aid him in preparing for his May 19 bout.





“I won’t say no to a fight. My former trainers are working with young up and coming boxers, so I gotta do this all by myself. It is what it is.”

Cella battles Rick Borowski May 19 at Meadows Casino in Washington PA. Cella is selling tickets at his gym BC Boxing in Brockport, PA.