Brockport Beast Chris Cella Ready For BKFC Debut

Next Saturday Brockport, PA native Chris “The Brockport Beast” Cella will step between the ropes of the squared circle at BKFC 3:The Takeover in Biloxi, MS, as he makes his debut with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.





For over 10 years Cella has trained with World Heavyweight Bare Knuckle Boxing Champion Bobby Gunn, and says having the chance to fight on the sports’ biggest stage is a dream come true.

“I’ve had my share of underground bare knuckle fights, and since 2011 we knew it was only a matter of time that the sport would blow up and become sanctioned,” said Cella. “I’ve known BKFC President David Feldman for quite some time and it is because of his unrelenting hard work that professional bare knuckle fighting has come to fruition. It’s an honor to be making my debut for the BKFC, and I can’t wait to put my toe to the line and go to war.”

The BKFC emerged onto the professional combat sports scene June 2 with its inaugural show, and followed up in August with an encore. Both shows garnered worldwide attention and has captured the interest of millions of fight fans.

Bare knuckle fighting offers the excitement of MMA coupled with the technical aspect of boxing, giving fight fans the complete package.





Cella made his professional gloved boxing debut in 2017, and following two consecutive knockout wins, turned his attention back to BKB.

“I was training to compete on the first BKFC card, and a month before the fight, I suffered a double hernia, resulting in immediate surgery, which put me out for 90 days,” said Cella. “As soon as I was cleared to resume working out again, I spoke with David Feldman and he said he would put me on the October card. I’ve trained harder and smarter for this fight than ever before, and know what I have to go out and do fight night. I’ve been blessed to talk with Bobby Gunn everyday and get training tips and advice. Also a big thanks to former heavyweight knockout artist and one of the best trainers in the game Lou Esa. I call him several times a day and he helps me with nutrition, workout plans, and has been an intricate part of my life inside and out of the fight game. I have an amazing team around me, beginning with my wife Becky, and their support has pushed me to train so hard and stay focused. I believe this is my time to shine and will fight my heart out to get my hand raised next weekend.”

Cella will be throwing hands on one of the most anticipated fight cards of the year. Going to war for the World Light Heavyweight Police Gazette Diamond Belt is Bobby Gunn vs. Roberto Dos Santos Borges; Sam Shewmaker and Arnold Adams stand toe to the line to determine the US Heavyweight BKB Championship; also on the undercard is Kendall Grove vs. Marcel Stamps; Christine Ferea vs. Jennifer Tate; Brok Weaver vs. Joe Riggs; Reggie Barnett Jr., Harris Stephenson, and several other exciting fighters.

To order this action packed fight card visit www.fite.tv/bare-knuckle. For more information on the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship visit www.bareknuckle.tv.