Broadway Boxing Presents 10 Bouts On Its New Streaming Outlet

There are no signs of clenbuterol or contaminated cows in Connecticut – just world class professional boxing.





DiBella Entertainment’s flagship Broadway Boxing series returns TONIGHT, May 5, at 6pm ET/ 5pm CT/ 8am (May 6) AEST with an evening of 10 bouts, featuring seven unbeaten fighters, a former Olympic heavyweight making his pro debut and the American debut of WBA #5-rated lightweight GEORGE “FEROCIOUS” KAMBOSOS (13-0, 7 KOs), of Sydney, Australia, versus hard-hitting Panamanian JOSE FORERO (13-6-1, 11 KOs).

The show will be broadcast on LIVE.DBE1.COM, part of the SportsLive OTT service, as part of a partnership with CBS Sports Digital. Fans can subscribe to the event for $6.95 now by visiting live.dbe1.com. To accommodate fans in Australia, the Kambosos vs. Forero bout will not begin before 9pm ET (or 11am AEST Sunday in Australia).

In addition to Kambosos vs. Forero, purchasers of the event will be treated to nine more bouts highlighted by one of the most popular female fighters in the world, an Olympic heavyweight making his professional debut, and a battle of local unbeaten prospects.





All told, the 10 bouts will feature seven undefeated fighters.

The undercard includes the return of former WIBA International, UBF, and IBA women’s champion SHELLY “SHELITO’S WAY” VINCENT (21-1, 1 KO), from Providence, Rhode Island. Fans watching on LIVE.DBE1.COM will feel like they are in attendance when they hear the roar of Shelito’s loyal fan base as she takes on Hungary’s EDINA KISS (14-6, 8 KOs), in a 10-round bout.

BAKHODIR JALOLOV, a 2016 Olympic heavyweight who served as the flag bearer for Uzbekistan in the Rio games, will make his pro debut immediately jumping into deep waters versus unbeaten HUGO TRUJILLO (4-0-1, 2 KOs), from Los Angeles, in a six-round bout. Trujillo is no stranger to upsets as he stopped 11-0 prospect Raphael Murphy in 2017.

There will be a battle for Massachusetts supremacy as KHIRY TODD (7-0, 5 KOs), of Lynn, Massachusetts, squares off against fellow ADRIAN SOSA (6-0, 5 KOs), from Lawrence, Massachusetts, in a six-round welterweight bout. Todd and Sosa both bring large, passionate fan bases from just up the road, but only one will leave the ring as a bona fide prospect following this battle of unbeatens.





The fastest rising star in Connecticut MYKQUAN WILLIAMS (10-0, 6 KOs), of East Hartford, will vie for the vacant WBC USNBC SILVER super lightweight title, while staring down the toughest test of his career, ORLANDO FELIX (12-1-1,4 KOs), from Toa Baja, Puerto Rico.

Amateur sensation HURSHIDBEK NORMATOV (5-0, 2 KOs), from Uzbekistan by way of Brooklyn, New York, takes on 26-bout veteran with punching power, RONALD MONTES (18-8, 16 KOs), of Barranquilla, Colombia

Also in action will be undefeated IRVIN GONZALEZ JR. (9-0, 8 KOs), of Worcester, Massachusetts, and a pair of local favorites from Pawtucket, Rhode Island, making their pro debuts, DAVHON SHELTON and LAMOUNT POWELL.

Boxing fans, put down the carne asada (or is it spelled USADA?) and join DiBella Entertainment’s Broadway Boxing tonight for an evening of world-class boxing by visiting LIVE.DBE1.COM.