Broadway Boxing Card Featuring Top Local Talent This Saturday

The historic Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY, will be rocking this Saturday night, September 29, as the long-running Broadway Boxing series celebrates its 15-Year Anniversary in style with a sensational 12-bout card featuring the best local talent.







Presented by DiBella Entertainment and Uprising Promotions in association with The Real Deal Boxing, tickets, priced at $150, $125, $100, $60 and $35, can be purchased in advance through the Kings Theatre Box Office or online HERE. Kings Theatre is located at 1027 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11226. Doors will open on the night of the event at 6:00pm. More information about the venue can be found on their website, www.KingsTheatre.com.

Boxing fans worldwide can also catch all the nonstop action on the new DiBella Entertainment streaming home at a cost of $4.95 by clicking HERE.

The 21-year-old knockout artist Edgar Berlanga (8-0, 8 KOs), of Brooklyn, NY, will clash with Washington, D.C. native Gregory Clark (3-2-1, 1 KO) in a scheduled six-rounder. Berlanga returns to Kings Theatre following his first-round stoppage of Aaron Garcia on June 9. The 27-year-old Clark will be looking to bounce back into the win column following a hard-fought six-round decision loss to undefeated prospect Carlos Monroe on June 30.

In a six-round junior lightweight battle, top undefeated prospect Jude “King Zar” Franklin (8-0, 7 KOs), of Brooklyn, NY, will face battle-tested veteran Danny “Venado” Flores (15-13-1, 8 KOs), of Mexico City, Mexico. The 23-year-old will be making the third start of his 2018 campaign, most recently scoring a fourth-round stoppage of Angel Jimenez on June 21, in Queens, NY. Flores has faced numerous undefeated prospects including Hairon Socarras, Francisco Martinez, Emilio Sanchez, Ramon Cardenas and Ivan Morales.







In an eight-round welterweight bout, 20-year-old Josue “The Prodigy” Vargas (11-1, 7 KOs), of Bronx, NY, will face Dieumerci “The Elephant” Nzau (11-5, 8 KOs), of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo. A fan favorite among the Puerto Rican community, Vargas will be looking to build on his five-bout winning streak, most recently recording a seventh-round stoppage of Victor Vasquez on April 21. The 30-year-old Nzau will be making his debut in the United States having recently compiled a six-bout winning streak, five by knockout.

In a special attraction eight-round women’s bout, Brooklyn’s Melissa “Little Miss Tyson” St. Vil

(10-3-4, 1 KO) will battle undefeated Mayra Hernandez (6-0, 4 KOs), of Tulsa, OK. A native of Haiti, the Brooklyn-based St. Vil most recently challenged for the WBC Super Featherweight World Title, losing a very close, hard fought majority decision to Eva Wahlstrom in Helsinki, Finland, on April 6. Hernandez will be making her first start of the year, having scored a fourth-round knockout over Mistery Neal on September 9, 2017.

In the welterweight division, Mathew “Lefty Gunz” Gonzalez (6-0, 4 KOs), of Ridgewood, NY, looks to stay unbeaten in a scheduled six-rounder against Jordan Morales (3-4, 2 KOs), of Sunbury, PA. The 23-year-old Gonzalez will be making his fifth start of 2018 on September 29 with his last three victories coming at Kings Theatre. Morales is coming off a four-round decision victory against previously undefeated Rick Pyle on August 4.

Fighting for the first time at Kings Theatre, 22-year-old Khalid Twaiti (3-0, 2 KOs), of Brooklyn, NY, will face off against Carlos “Noe” Ramirez (1-2, 1 KO), of Ensenada, Mexico, in a four-round junior featherweight bout. The all-action Twaiti returns to battle following a third-round knockout of Joseph Cole on May 5. Ramirez earned his first victory on August 3, with a second-round stoppage of Hector Gonzalez.







Former amateur standout Justin “The Brooklyn Torch” Biggs (4-0, 4 KOs), of Brooklyn, NY, will face Noe Lozano (2-3), of Fort Pierce, FL, in a scheduled six-round middleweight bout. Having won multiple New York Golden Gloves titles, Biggs continues to show promise as a professional with two knockout victories this year at Kings Theatre. Lozano looks to return to the win column following a hard-fought decision loss to Yulian Tembotov on March 10.

Heavyweights will see action in a scheduled six-rounder as Bahkodir Jalolov (1-0, 1 KO), of Los Angeles, CA, clashes with Eduardo Vitela (3-2, 2 KOs), of Durango, Mexico. Jalolov, a 2016 Olympian from Uzbekistan, kicked off his professional career with a third-round knockout of Hugo Trujillo on May 5. Vitela is returning to battle after a first-round knockout of Cesar Escareno on June 19, in Monterrey, Mexico. Jalolov versus Vitela is presented in association with Fight Promotions Inc.

In a six-round welterweight scrap, Brooklyn’s Zachary “Zungry” Ochoa (19-1, 7 KOs), will face Michael Odhiambo (15-9, 12 KOs), of Nairobi, Kenya. Since suffering his only loss in March 2017, the 25-year-old Puerto Rican prospect has gotten back on track with three straight victories including a six-round unanimous decision versus Oscar Barajas on June 9, at Kings Theatre. Fighting for the first time in the United States, Odhiambo will be looking to return to the win column having previously won three of his last four from the start of 2016.

Popular cruiserweight newcomer Giovanni Scuderi, of Italy, will make his professional debut in a scheduled four-round bout against Charles Johnson (1-1, 1 KO), of Upper Marlboro, MD.

Popular super middleweight prospect Junior Younan (13-0-1, 9 KOs), of Brooklyn, NY, returns to action in an eight-round battle against Evert Bravo (24-8-1, 18 KOs), of Arboletes, Colombia. The unbeaten Younan looks to charge back into the win column after a nationally televised split decision draw against Ronald Ellis on February 2. This past November, Bravo challenged Long Island’s Seanie Monaghan, dropping a hard-fought eight-round decision in Brooklyn.

Rounding out the stacked card in a four-round welterweight battle, Pablo Valdez (1-0, 1 KO), of the Dominican Republic, faces off against Alexander Serna (1-2, 1 KO).

