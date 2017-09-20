Broadhurst Expecting Toughest Career Test Against Wale

Don Broadhurst entered the pro ranks with a fanfare after his stellar amateur career. After winning a senior ABA title, and Commonwealth Games gold, the Birmingham battler was expected to reach the very top of the boxing game but – by his own admission – hasn’t fulfilled his potential. That, though, could all be set to change as ‘The Don’ gets the perfect stage to showcase his talents when he plays a chief supporting role to Hughie Fury’s WBO heavyweight title clash with Joseph Parker, exclusively live on YouTube (www.youtube.com/parkerfury)

At the Manchester Arena on September 23, on a stacked card, Broadhurst will fight British bantamweight champion Josh Wale for the coveted Lonsdale Belt in a highly-anticipated encounter. Wale, known for his crowd-pleasing, come-forward style, won the belt in July in a bruising contest against Scotland’s Jamie Wilson. And Don knows he will have to put in a career-best shift to force the Barnsley fighter to relinquish his belt.





Broadhurst has won 19 of 23 fights (one draw) and is no stranger to title victories. The 33-year-old won the Commonwealth super-flyweight crown in 2008, and as recently as October last year picked up the English version of the belt, beating Louis Norman in a split-decision victory. Having fought and lost for the British title against former world champion Lee Haskins in 2009, Don knows he cannot afford to spurn this opportunity and says this fight will be the launchpad that sees him finally reach the goals he set himself when he first laced on the gloves.

“I’ve been used to fighting on big shows, and I’ve had to take a step back to build myself up, but this kind of show is what I live for and I’m going to perform,” said the Midlander.

“At this stage of my career, with the injuries I’ve had, and I’m now 33, it will be a dream come true to win the Lonsdale Belt. It’s a big achievement, and a great accolade to have. I’m just taking one fight at a time, and I’m not looking past Josh Wale, but it would be a real springboard to bigger things. But I’m keeping my eyes on the prize at the moment, and not being complacent.

“Getting the win is paramount because I want to leave with that title, but if I perform how I know I can then it will get people thinking ‘Don Broadhurst is still someone to be reckoned with, and can still go somewhere in the sport’.





“I don’t think the weight will be a factor. I’ll be smaller but it’s not like I’m a weak super-flyweight, I’m strong for the weight. I think Josh is probably more naturally a super-bantamweight and won’t be as strong at bantamweight, so I think it will all even itself out. And, I’m faster with a better skillset, so it’s an interesting fight. I’m really looking forward to it.

“This will be the toughest fight of my career. He will be in my face all night, probably a bit bigger and stronger, and he’s a fit lad. I’m preparing for that though, and it’s definitely going to be a hard night. But, this is a must-win fight for me; it’s all or nothing. It’s the last bite of the cherry, but I’m very confident I’ll win.”

The WBO World Heavyweight Championship between Joe Parker v Hughie Fury headlines an action-packed card that also feaures: The Vacant WBO Intercontinental Super-Welterweight Championship between Jimmy ‘Kilrain’ Kelly v Stiliyan Kostov; The British Bantamweight Championship Josh Wale v Don Broadhurst; The British Lightweight Championship Eliminator Joe Murray v Matty Fagan. Plus Peter McDonagh v Shayne Singleton in a 10 Round Super-Welterweight Contest, backed up top talents: Ryan Farrag, Yusuf Safa, Lyndon Arthur, Jake Kilganoon, Jack Cullen, Mickey Ellison, Lee Carter and Alex Dickinson.

Parker v Fury is exclusively live on YouTube for £14.99 in the UK and €16.99 in the Republic of Ireland until midnight. Go to www.youtube.com/parkerfury for booking information.