British Lionhearts name unbeaten trio in line-up to take on Kazakhstan in second-leg of World Series Boxing semi-final

EUROPEAN Championship bronze medallist, Calum French, is one of four boxers from the GB Boxing squad named in the British Lionhearts team to take-on Astana Arlans Kazakhstan in the second-leg of their World Series of Boxing (WSB) semi-final in Atyrau City on Saturday 26th May 2018.

Lightweight, French (4-0), is unbeaten in two seasons of competing in WSB and will be joined in the Lionhearts team by fellow Brits, Will Cawley (flyweight), Carl Fail (welterweight) and Solomon Dacres (super-heavyweight). Overseas selection, Liridon Nuha of Sweden, completes the line-up on his debut appearance for the Lionhearts.

The British team trails 3-2 from last week’s first leg in Sheffield and will be looking for French, Fail (1-0) and Dacres (1-0) to preserve their unbeaten records in the competition if they are to make it into this year’s final.

If the match finishes tied at 5-5, there will be tie-break bout at welterweight, with Cyrus Pattinson boxing for the Lionhearts.

The match will be shown live on BoxNation from 12:20 on Saturday 26th May 2018. BoxNation is available on Sky 437/490HD, BT TV 415, Virgin 546, Freeview 268 and TalkTalk 415.

The full-line up is:

Weight class

Astana Arlans Kazakhstan

British Lionhearts

Flyweight (52kg)

Saken Bibossinov (KAZ)

Will Cawley (ENG)

Lightweight (60kg)

Zakir Safiullin (KAZ)

Calum French (ENG)

Welterweight (69kg)

Aslanbek Shymbergenov (KAZ)

Carl Fail (ENG)

Light-heavyweight (81kg)

Bek Nurmaganbet (KAZ)

Liridon Nuha (SWE)

Super-heavyweight (91kg+)

Kamshybek Kunkabayev (KAZ)

Solomon Dacres (ENG)

Tie-break, Welterweight (69kg)

Ablaikhan Zhussupov (KAZ)

Cyrus Pattinson (ENG)

The British Lionhearts franchise is supported by UK Sport. More details on the Lionhearts and WSB are available at http://www.worldseriesboxing.com/ and by following the team on twitter at @Brit_Lionhearts.

WSB is a global team boxing competition developed by the International Boxing Association (AIBA), made-up of 11 teams who compete in a league format in three regional groups. It bridges the gap between Olympic and professional boxing and participants compete without vests or headguards over five three-minute rounds using the 10-point-must scoring system. Each match is made-up of five bouts and a team that wins three or more gets the win.