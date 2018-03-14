British Lionhearts name squad for match with France

The British Lionhearts has named a nine-man squad for its final home match of the season in the World Series of Boxing (WSB) against the France Fighting Roosters at the Newport Centre in Newport on Saturday 14th April 2018.





The five-man team that will compete in the match will be selected from the squad at the start of April, in a fixture that is expected to determine which nation will top the four-team European group.

The squad is made-up of six members of the GB Boxing squad and three overseas selections and includes flyweight, Will Cawley, and super-heavyweight, Soloman Dacres, who are both unbeaten in WSB.

Kiaran MacDonald and Ireland’s Joe Ward, who both starred in the Lionhearts 5-0 win over the Croatian Knights in the team’s first home match of the season in Gateshead, are also included along with welterweight, Cyrus Pattinson, and his Birtley ABC clubmate, Thomas Hodgson. The full squad is:

Weight class

Boxers

Flyweight (52kg)

– Will Cawley (GB)

– Kiaran MacDonald (GB)

Lightweight (60kg)

– Thomas Hodgson (GB)

– Dzmitry Asanau (BELARUS)

Welterweight (69kg)

– Cyrus Pattinson (GB)

– Carl Fail (GB)

Light-heavyweight (81kg)

– Joe Ward (IRE)

Super-heavyweight (91kg+)

– Soloman Dacres (GB)

– Petar Belberov (BUL)

Rob McCracken, Head Coach of the British Lionhearts and Performance Director of GB Boxing, explained: “We have named a strong squad which features a good balance of experienced boxers, which have competed several times in WSB, along with some of our newer up-and-coming talents. It is probable that this match will influence whether we get through to the next stages of the competition and determine who wins the group, so we are monitoring the form and fitness of the boxers to ensure we can select the strongest possible line-up to face France and give us the best chance of success.”





Early bird discount tickets for British Lionhearts vs France Fighting Roosters at the Newport Centre on Saturday 14 April 2018 are on sale now, priced £20.00 at www.gbboxing.org.uk/tickets.

WSB is a global team boxing competition contested by the world’s leading amateur boxers. It bridges the gap between Olympic and professional boxing and boxers compete without vests or headguards over five three-minute rounds. WSB matches are contested over five bouts and the team that wins three or more is the winner.

More details on the British Lionhearts are available at http://www.gbboxing.org.uk/world-series-boxing/ and by following the team on twitter at @Brit_Lionhearts.