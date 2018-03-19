Briscoe Awards this Sunday

After ten years of celebrating the biggest and best achievements of the Philadelphia-area boxing scene, the Briscoe Awards will change the timing of their annual event, from October to March.





“For a few years now, I’ve considered moving the awards up to the first part of the year,” said John DiSanto, founder of the Briscoe Awards. “The original Fall time slot caused a lot of confusion, because by the time we gave out the awards, the fights were old news. Moving to March will allow us to give out the awards shortly after the fight year ends. I’m a little nervous about making a change, but in the long run, the move will only make the Briscoe Awards better.”

The Briscoe Awards honor the key fights and fighters of the Philly area every year. A total of eleven awards will be give out THIS SUNDAY MARCH 25TH AT 1 PM ET,which includes prizes for the “Philly Fight of the Year”, the “Philly Fight of the Year”, the “Knockout of the Year”, “Amateur of the Year”, “Rookie of the Year”, “Prospect of the Year”, “Performance of the Year”, “Photo of the Year”, and more.

The fighters being honored this year include Tyrone Brunson, Jaron Ennis, Kermit Cintron, Dylan Price, Avery Sparrow, Marcel Rivers, Raymond Ford, Jerome Conquest, and others.

Advance tickets for the March 25, 2018 Briscoe Awards cost $20 and are currently available for sale at BriscoeAwards.com, or by calling 609-377-6413. Tickets will not be sold at the door. The $20 admission includes food, draft beer, wine, soft drinks, and a souvenir program and ticket. The Briscoe Awards will be held at the VBA Clubhouse, 2733 Clearfield Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19134.

The Briscoe Awards are presented by Philly Boxing History Inc., a 501c3 Non-Profit organization dedicated to preserving and honoring the great legacy boxing in and around the city of Philadelphia. For more information, call John DiSanto at 609-377-6413.