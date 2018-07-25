UK News: Ben Sheedy; Liam Williams

Unbeaten middleweight Ben Sheedy has delivered a typically honest assessment of his career(s) as he prepares to fight for the Central Area title on Friday.





Sheedy (10-0-1-KO4) – a bricklayer by trade – takes on another unbeaten fighter in Matthew Wigglesworth for the belt on the MTK Manchester show headlined by high-class heavyweight David Price.

Sheedy said: “I want to be a full-time boxer now. At the end of the day, as much as people say ‘fair play’ when they find out about my schedule, I spend time on site when I should be resting.

“I’ve got sponsors I’m very grateful for but I still have to work and it eats into time I could dedicate to my training regime so the long-term goal is to get to a position where I’m boxing full-time.

“It’s hard to go from the early morning training session then to the building site and then back for another training session. It’s not so much the fact that it’s physically demanding as it is mentally demanding. It’s not ideal.





“Fighting for my first title is definitely a step towards that and I’m looking forward to Friday. This is only my third fight with MTK Global and it’s a title fight so I’m grateful to them for the opportunity.”

Sheedy’s clash with Wigglesworth is one of the standout fights on Price’s undercard, which also includes Jazza Dickens, Craig Bunn, Neslan Machado and Mike McGoldrick.

Jubilant Williams tops MTK’s first show in Wales

Liam Williams has booked a glorious homecoming in Cardiff.

Former British, Commonwealth and European light-middleweight king Liam Williams is relishing the chance to shine in front of his home fans in Cardiff on September 7.





The 26-year-old (17-2-1-KO12) tops the bill as MTK Global puts on its first ever show in Wales and is determined to kick off a new era for Welsh boxing with a bang.

Williams said: “It’s great news. It’s so exciting for me and I’ve been itching to announce this fight for some time.

“I’ve been telling people news was coming soon for a while now and I’m just so happy to be back home. It gives my fans who sometimes can’t be there the chance to come and watch me fight.

“It’s an exciting time for me personally with my new team. I’ve now signed with MTK Global and have a new trainer in Dominic Ingle so you’ll be seeing some improvements on the night.

“Welsh boxing is about to take off. You’ve got Sean McGoldrick coming through and there are so many good young Welsh fighters. They’re already at a good level but if MTK Global brings more shows to Wales, the progress will gather pace.

“I’m hopeful of fighting JJ Metcalf after this one. It’s one I want this year. Ideally, I’d fight for a world title straight away but I know that’s not the way things happen.

“The plan is hopefully it’s a good win on September 7 and then I’m certain I’ll beat JJ Metcalf when I get the chance. Then in 2019, who knows, you could see me fight for a world title…”