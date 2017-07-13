Brian Viloria to fight on Rungvisai vs. Gonzalez card

“THE HAWAIIAN PUNCH”, BRIAN VILORIA (37-5-0, 22 KO’s) has been added to the outstanding “SUPERFLY” event set for Saturday, September 9 at The StubHub Center in Carson, California it was announced today by TOM LOEFFLER, Managing Director of K2 PROMOTIONS.

A four-time champion in two weight divisions, Viloria’s eight round super flyweight fight will highlight the off-TV undercard portion of the event with an opponent to be announced shortly.

“I’m very excited to be on this important card, said Viloria. “I haven’t missed a day of roadwork, and I’ve been putting in the hours at the Wild Card so that I can give my hometown fans in Los Angeles what they always expect of me — my very best. I’m refreshed and strong, and nothing’s going to stand in my way of winning another world title.”





Continued his longtime manager GARY GITTLESOHN, “The little giants of boxing are finally getting the showcase they deserve. For my money, these weight classes are the most talent-laden in boxing, and this card is presenting the very cream of the crop. Brian has distinguished himself as one of the most explosive and exciting fighters in the world. He has a lot to prove on this card, and I’ve never seen him more eager to impress. Personally, I can’t wait.”

Viloria is returning to battle following an eight round unanimous decision victory over Ruben Montoya on March 2, 2017 in Tokyo, Japan.

On October 17, 2015, Viloria valiantly challenged then WBC Flyweight World Champion ROMAN “CHOCOLATITO” GONZALEZ at Madison Square Garden and on HBO Pay-Per-View, losing a very hard fought battle.

“We’re honored to add longtime fan favorite Brian Viloira to this tremendous card,” said Loeffler. “For many years he’s been one of the very best fighters in the junior flyweight and flyweight divisions and those in attendance on fight night will see one of the true warriors in boxing.”





Remaining tickets for “SUPERFLY” are now on sale priced at $250, $150, $100, $60 and $30, plus applicable taxes, fees and services charges. Tickets can be purchased at AXS.com, by phone at 888-9-AXS-TIX (888-929-7849), and at StubHub Center Box Office (Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. PT to 6 p.m. PT). VIP Suites are available by calling 877-604-8777. For more information on group discounts or VIP packages, call 877-234-8425. Doors will open on the night of the event at 3:30 p.m. PT with the first bell at 4:00 p.m. PT.

Televised live on HBO Boxing After Dark beginning at 10:15 p.m. ET/PT, “SUPERFLY” is headlined by the WBC Super Flyweight World Champion SRISAKET SOR RUNGVISAI, (42-4-1, 38 KO’s), of Si Sa Ket, Thailand, defending his title against former champion “ROMAN “CHOCOLATITO” GONZALEZ (46-1-0, 38 KO’s), of Managua, Nicaragua, in a rematch of their epic battle this past March.

Co-featured on the outstanding “SUPERFLY” card is the highly anticipated United States debut of NAOYA “THE MONSTER” INOUE, (13-0-0, 11 KO’s) of Yokohama, Japan defending his WBO Super Flyweight Title against top contender ANTONIO “CARITA” NIEVES, (17-1-2, 9 KO’s) of Cleveland, Ohio.

Opening the telecast, former WBC Super Flyweight World Champion CARLOS “PRINCIPE” CUADRAS, (36-1-1, 27 KO’s)) of Mexico City will battle fellow rival countrymen and former flyweight world champion JUAN FRANCISCO “EL GALLO” ESTRADA, (35-2-0, 25 KO’s) of Sonora, Mexico in a 12-round WBC Super Flyweight Title Eliminator.

The StubHub Center is located at 18400 Avalon Blvd., Carson CA, 90746 on the campus of California State University – Dominguez Hills. For directions and further information please visit their website at www.StubHubCenter.com

