Brian Viloria faces Artem Dalakian at SuperFly2 on 2/24

Four-time world champion in two divisions and #2 ranked BRIAN “The Hawaiian Punch” VILORIA, (38-5, 22 KO’s) of Los Angeles, CA via Waipahu, Hawaii will challenge undefeated and #1 ranked ARTEM DALAKIAN, (15-0, 11 KO’s), of Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine for the vacant WBA Flyweight World Title taking place prior to the HBO Boxing triple header telecast at SUPERFLY 2 set for Saturday February 24, 2018, at the Forum in Los Angeles, CA, it was announced today by TOM LOEFFLER of 360 Promotions.

“We’re very excited to add this 12-round WBA Flyweight World Title to the highly anticipated SUPERFLY 2 event on February 24 at the Forum,” said Loeffler. “Adding this outstanding matchup to an already great show really makes this a must-see event.”





“Brian is attempting to become a world champion for a fifth time and has long been one of Southern California’s most popular fighters while Dalakian is undefeated and hungry for his first world title. Anytime #1 faces #2 for a world title, fans truly see the best in the division vying for the belt.”

“I’ve worked very hard to earn this shot for a fifth world title and I’m not going to let it slip away,” said Viloria. “I won my first world title in Los Angeles and I couldn’t be more excited to be back home to fight for the WBA Flyweight World Championship in front of my friends, family and supportive fans.”

“I’ve been working in the gym for more than a month in the hope that this fight would materialize. I want to thank Mr. Honda and his staff at Teiken Promotions for delivering this opportunity, and also to Tom Loeffler of 360 Promotions for including this bout on the second successful ‘Superfly’ event.”

“I’m eager to prove once again that I’m the premier flyweight in the world and you can count on seeing the best Brian Viloria ever. I’ve always given the fans an honest account in the ring and they won’t be disappointed on February 24.”

Said Dalakian, “Brian Viloria is a good boxer and was a champion, but his time is up. I’m going to the United States to become a world champion and to prove to everyone that I’m the best.”





Previously holder of the WBA Flyweight World Title, Viloira thrilled the fans at the initial SUPERFLY event, stopping Miguel Cartagena in the fifth round on September 9 at the Stubhub Center.

Among the notable victories on Viloiria’s ledger throughout his illustrious career are Hernan Marquez, Giovanni Segura, Ulises Solis, and Angel Priolo. He has also previously held the WBC Junior Flyweight World Title, the IBF Junior Flyweight World Title and the WBO Flyweight World Title.

In an epic battle at The Mecca of Boxing, Madison Square Garden on October 17, 2015, Viloria would challenge then #1 Pound-for-Pound Fighter and WBC Flyweight World Champion Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez losing valiantly in a battle that had the sold-out crowd on their feet throughout.

Having fought exclusively in Ukraine since turning professional five years ago, the 30-year-old Dalakian won the vacant WBA Continental Flyweight Title on July 17, 2015 with a 12-round decision victory over Angel Moreno Kiev, Ukraine.





The heavy-handed Dalakian has defended his title four times, all victories by knockout. Most recently he stopped Luis Manuel Macias in the sixth round on April 22, 2017 in Kiev.

SUPERFLY 2 is headlined by WBC Super Flyweight World Champion SRISAKET SOR RUNGVISAI, (43-4-1, 39 KO’s), of Si Sa Ket, Thailand, defending his title over 12-rounds for the second time against former world champion and #1 ranked mandatory challenger JUAN FRANCISCO “El Gallo” ESTRADA, (36-2, 25 KO’s), of Sonora, Mexico.

Co-featured on the HBO Boxing After Dark telecast beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT, former WBC Super Flyweight World Champion, CARLOS “Principe” CUADRAS, (36-2-1, 27 KO’s), of Mexico City, MX facing hard-hitting, two-time world title challenger MC WILLIAMS ARROYO, (16-3, 14 KO’s), of Fajardo, Puerto Rico in an outstanding ten round super flyweight clash.

Tickets for SUPERFLY 2, priced at $250, $150, $100, $60 and $30 are now on sale and can be purchased through Ticketmaster (Ticketmaster.com, 1-800-745-3000) and the Forum Box Office. The Forum is located at 3900 W. Manchester Blvd, Inglewood CA 90305. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. on the night of the event.

SUPERFLY 2 is presented by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions in association with Nakornluong Promotions and Zanfer Promotions. Cuadras vs. Arroyo is presented in association with Promociones del Pueblo and PR Best Boxing. Viloria vs. Dalakian is presented in association with Teiken Promotions.

Additional information on this tremendous night of world class professional boxing will be announced shortly.