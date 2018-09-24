Brian Rose full of fire ahead of return in Manchester

Brian Rose is preparing to return to boxing







Former world title challenger and British champion Brian Rose will be back in action on the MTK Global show at Victoria Warehouse in Manchester on November 9.

‘The Lion’ (29-5-1-KO8) has been out of action since a controversial points defeat to Jack Arnfield in March 2017 with a WBA ranking title on the line and is determined to re-establish himself in the middleweight division.

Rose said: “Being out for over a year has done me some good. I boxed since the age of nine and never had a year out so I’ve had a good rest and a good time.

“I did things like go on holiday and go on my mate’s stag-do. I’d never had time to enjoy myself before because I’d always dedicated my life to boxing.







“About six or seven months in, I really missed boxing and realised I needed it back in my life. I didn’t want to get to 40 years old and regret losing close decisions to the likes of Matthew Macklin and Jack Arnfield.

“Those fights could’ve gone either way and I realised I didn’t want to leave my boxing career with any regrets. This last chapter will give me closure.

“Of course, retiring went through my mind. I hit rock bottom after the loss to Arnfield – I’m not going to lie. After that, a few things changed in my life and I realised I could come back from it.

“I’ve come back from worse things. I’ve done it before and I’ll do it again. This’ll be my best comeback.”







Rose’s return and the entire fight night will be broadcast live on iFL TV.

FOR TICKETS, EMAIL: I.RITCHIE@MTKGLOBAL.COM

Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal