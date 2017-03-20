Brian Rose admits his career is on the line in the battle of Blackpool – but says he’ll prove against Jack Arnfield that he can still win major honours as they clash at the Manchester Arena on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.

Rose challenges Arnfield for the WBA International Middleweight title, with his former gym-mate enjoying a purple patch after landing the strap against John Ryder in September and stopped Mick Hall in January in his first defence.





‘The Lion’ lost to Matthew Macklin in his first big fight at Middleweight last April, but the 32 year old believes he’s now grown into the weight and can become a force at 160lbs.

“There is more pressure on me because I have a lot more to lose,” said Rose. “My career is on the line, Jack’s isn’t – Jack will come again. It is quite easy for somebody young and up and coming to take a fight against somebody with a lot of experience who has done so much. For me, I have to think about my future.

“When I win it gets me higher up in the WBA rankings. He is coming off the back of three good wins so it was probably a bit disrespectful of me to say beating Jack doesn’t take me anywhere, because beating him does put me in good stead.

“I don’t think Jack would have ever dreamed of beating me two years ago – that isn’t me being disrespectful, just honest. This is a second coming for me.

“I feel better than when I had the World title fight, and that is the truth. For the Macklin fight I hadn’t had enough time to grow into the weight but this time I feel big around the arms, I feel a lot stronger, I am pushing people about in sparring and hurting people in sparring.

“I can only go off what I have done in training and since the Macklin fight a lot has changed. You will see a new Brian Rose with a different approach. People see me as a technical fighter but I am bringing something else tonight and I hope Jack is ready for it.”

Rose and Arnfield clash on a huge night of action in Manchester as Jorge Linares and Anthony Crolla meet in a World Lightweight unification rematch following their epic first encounter in September.

Martin J. Ward defends his British Super-Featherweight title against Maxi Hughes in their third clash in the paid ranks, Irish sensation Katie Taylor fights for the fourth time in the paid ranks, Marcus Morrison defends his WBC International Middleweight strap against Jason Welborn, while his Joe Gallagher gym-mate Hosea Burton looks to bounce back into title contention from his epic battle with Frank Buglioni.

Amateur standouts Lawrence Okolie and Sean McGoldrick make their pro debuts while there’s also action for Tomi Tatham, Ben Sheedy and Nathan Wheatley.

