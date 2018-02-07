Brian Halquist Productions inks Giovanni Mioletti Cabrera

Brian Halquist Productions is pleased to announce the signing of undefeated super featherweight Giovanni Mioletti Cabrera to a multiple-fight promotional contract.

The 23-year-old Mioletti Cabrera, who trains out of Chicago, Illinois, is a perfect 10-0 with 2 KOs.





“I am excited to be signed with BHP. They are great people and have treated us like family since the first time I fought (for them),” Mioletti Cabrera said. “My career so far has been tremendous. I have a great team behind me and couldn’t have hoped for a better start.”

Brian Halquist Productions is the Northwest’s premiere fight promotion company and the creator of the Battle at the Boat boxing series, which is the nation’s longest-running boxing series with 114 shows to date.

Battle at the Boat 115 will take place on Saturday, March 17.

The series, which calls the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash. its home, has featured more than 700 matches, including several world title fights with televised events on SHOWTIME, ESPN and HBO. The series celebrated its 20th anniversary in June of 2017.

“Gio is one of the brightest young talents in the boxing world,” Brian Halquist said. “When he steps into the ring you can just tell he has something special about him. He is a student of the game and is always looking to improve his skill set, and you can see he is poised for great things in the future. BHP is very pleased to be with him as he takes the next steps in his boxing career.”





Mioletti Cabrera is trained by Johnny Nocita and managed by Sam Ditusa.

“We signed with BHP because of their commitment to taking Gio as far as he will go,” Ditusa said. “BHP has a proven track record of putting their fighters in a position to succeed. We hope to have Gio in the national spotlight by year’s end.”

Mioletti Cabrera made his professional debut on March 22, 2016. Less than two months later he fought for the first time at the Emerald Queen Casino, defeating Jeremy McCleary, who entered the contest with a solid 8-2 record. Cabrera Mioletti won convincingly by unanimous decision.

He followed up that victory by defeating Gavino Guaman at the UIC Pavilion in Chicago – the first of three undefeated fighters Cabrera Mioletti faced over a 10-month span. He would hand each of them their first setback.





“Fighting at the Battle at the Boat has always been a great experience,” Mioletti Cabrera said. “I was born in Seattle so I love being on the grounds that helped mold me into a fighter. The fans here know and love boxing and are a great crowd to be in front of.”

Mioletti Cabrera would fight three times at the Emerald Queen Casino in 2017 – dominating each bout he appeared in.

After besting 8-0 Roberto Meza to close out last year, Mioletti Cabrera opened 2018 with his greatest triumph to date as he beat IBF’s former USBA lightweight champion Tyrone Harris (26-11, 16 KOs) on Jan. 13 via unanimous decision. Harris was also the 2000 national golden gloves featherweight champion making him a top prospect in the early 2000s.

“I expect to establish myself in 2018 as a world (title) contender,” Mioletti Cabrera said. “I’m ready to prove myself in the ring against anyone who wants to test their chances. Training has been great so far (in 2018). I haven’t stopped since my last win in January. I’m in the best shape I have ever been in my life and I’m getting stronger.”

Prior to turning pro, Mioletti Cabrera put together a highly successful amateur career which was highlighted by a 2013 Chicago Golden Gloves championship, 2014 Municipal Champion of Leon title, 2015 Champion of Guanajuato distinction and a 2015 Mexican National bronze medal.

Brian Halquist Productions signed super middleweight contender Mike Gavronski (25-2-1, 15 KOs) to a promotional contract in September of 2017. Gavronski, who is ranked No. 13 in the world by the World Boxing Association, defeated Andrew Hernandez on Nov.18, 2017 to capture the WBA-NABA super middleweight championship.

