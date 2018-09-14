Brian Ceballo in action on the Canelo – GGG 2 card in Las Vegas

Undefeated welterweight Brian Ceballo will be back in action on the biggest card of 2018 when he takes on David Thomas in a scheduled six-round bout at The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.





The bout will be part of the highly anticipated card that will be headlined by the Middleweight World Title rematch between Canelo Alvarez and Gannady Golovkin.

The Ceballo – Thomas bout is scheduled to be streamed live on Facebook.

The 24 year-old Ceballo of New York knows that this is a big opportunity when a lot of exposure to be showcased on this card.

“I’m very excited to be a part of a show of this this magnitude!,” said Ceballo. “I admire both of these fighters, and it’s a dream to be fighting on their undercard. I’m in the best shape of my life,” and the people who will be there will get to see the future of the welterweight of division.”





Ceballo’s co-manager, Tim VanNewhouse has high aspirations for Ceballo, and is looking forward to his fighter’s performance on the big stage.

“Brian’s has had a great start to his professional career. Adding him to the biggest show of the year is proof to that. Most prospects don’t get showcased on these platforms unless they are ready. I’m confident he’s going to impress, and continue to move up in the ranks.”

Ceballo is managed by Split-T Management and promoted by 360 Promotions.

Michael Dutchover Returns One Week From Friday

After delivering a resounding one-punch, second round knockout in his last main event attraction, unbeaten junior lightweight standout Michael Dutchover (10-0, 7 KOs) returns to action one week from Friday in Thompson Boxing’s “New Blood” 8-round main event.





The hard-hitting prospect out of Midland, Tex. will match wits against Nicaraguan Bergman Aguilar (14-3-1, 4 KOs) from the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, Calif. on Friday, Sept. 21 (8-rounds).

To access the “New Blood” promotional video, please click here, or on the graphic above.

Two other top notch prospects fill out the top end of the card.

Bantamweight Mario Hernandez (7-0, 3 KOs) of Santa Ana, Calif. meets Ivan Gonzalez (4-1-1, 1 KO) of Mexico City, Mex. in the 6-round co-feature, and unbeaten lightweight sensation Ruben Torres (6-0, 5 KOs) of Los Angeles hopes to continue his winning ways against Mexico’s Eder Amaro (6-5, 2 KOs) in a fight also set for 6-rounds.

Tickets for “New Blood” are priced at $40, $60, & $100, and are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900, or online at ThompsonBoxing.com.

Dutchover is promoted by Thompson Boxing and Banner Promotions.

LIVESTREAM INFO

All fights will be live streamed on TB Presents: New Blood via our Facebook page, YouTube channel, and ThompsonBoxing.com.

The livestream starts at 8:00 p.m. PT / 11:00 p.m. ET with Beto Duran as the blow-by-blow announcer and Steve Kim providing expert, color commentary.

EVENT INFO

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. local time with the first bout at approximately 8:00 p.m. The Doubletree Hotel is located at 222 N. Vineyard Ave. in Ontario, CA 91764 and can be reached at 909-937-0900.

“New Blood” is presented by Thompson Boxing Promotions and sponsored by Everlast.