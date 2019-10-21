Brian Carlos Castaño talks Wale Omotoso fight on November 2

Undefeated former champion Brian Carlos Castaño will look to further cement his place in the 154-pound division when he battles exciting veteran contender Wale “Lucky Boy” Omotoso in a 10-round super welterweight showdown that headlines FS1 PBC Fight Night and on FOX Deportes Saturday, November 2 from MGM National Harbor in Maryland.





(Photo credit: Micaela Sotelo)

Castaño most recently fought in a standout back and forth title match against Erislandy Lara in March that ended in a split-draw. With a win on November 2, the unbeaten Argentine will put himself in position for either a rematch with Lara or one of the other standouts in the stacked division.





Here is what Castaño had to say from training camp at Legends Gym in Norwalk, California with his head trainer and father Carlos as he discussed his showdown against Omotoso, his most recent fight, future matchups and more:

What are you looking to show to the rest of this division in the fight against Omotoso?

“As I do in every fight, I try to prove that I belong among the best in the division. I may no longer be a world champion, but I still feel I am a world champion because I didn’t lose in the ring. So, I want to show against Omotoso and the world that I’m ready for everyone.”





What do you know about Omotoso’s style and what kind of fight can fans expect?

“He is a warrior that always comes straight forward to fight. He has proven many times that he can take punches and compete with anyone. Since I´m a warrior too, I think the fans are going to be in for an exciting war.”

What did you think of the decision in the Lara fight? Did you believe you did enough to win the fight?

“Even though I know it was a competitive fight, I know I did enough to get the win. I respect Lara as a great champion, but you cannot win fights of that level by only backpedaling all the time. I applied the pressure and connected with great punches, so I saw myself as the winner.”

Is the rematch with Lara the fight you want with a win on November 2?

“I thought I was going to have the rematch with Lara already but he probably didn’t want it. First things first, I have a tough challenge in front of me in Omotoso and I never underestimate anybody. I have to beat him in convincing fashion in order to earn another world title shot, either with Lara or any of the other top fighters in the division.”

How does it feel to be sharing a card with another one of Argentina’s best fighters, Jesus Cuellar (who fights Javier Fortuna in the co-main event)? Is there added inspiration because Argentina will be so represented on the telecast?

“It’s always a great honor to represent Argentina in the U.S., which is the mecca of boxing. To share the card with a guy like Cuellar, whom I’ve known well since our times together on Argentina’s national team in the amateurs, will definitely be something meaningful. I know we’re both working hard to make our country proud on November 2.”

