Brian Carlos Castano battles Wale Omotoso this Sat. on November 2

Today, FOX Sports announces former unified super welterweight champion Jarrett Hurd joins International Boxing Hall of Famer Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini and host Ray Flores to call FS1 PBC FIGHT NIGHT: BRIAN CARLOS CASTAÑO VS. WALE OMOTOSO on Saturday, Nov. 2 (10:30 PM ET) live from MGM National Harbor in Maryland. In addition, Jordan Plant serves as reporter, while Boxing Hall of Famer Larry Hazzard Sr. works as the Unofficial Scorer. The same crew works the PBC FIGHT NIGHT PRELIMS on FS2. On FOX Deportes, Jaime Motta and Alejandro Luna call the fights in Spanish.
Undefeated former champion Brian Carlos Castaño (15-0-1, 11 KOs) battles exciting veteran contender Wale “Lucky Boy” Omotoso (28-4, 22 KOs) in a 10-round super welterweight showdown that headlines FS1 PBC FIGHT NIGHT and on FOX Deportes. Plus, former world champions Javier “El Abejón” Fortuna and Jesús Andrés Cuellar collide in a 10-round super featherweight showdown in the co-feature.
Below is programming information, the week’s on-air broadcaster roster and fight card lineup:
FOX SPORTS PBC FIGHT NIGHT
Announcers: Jarrett Hurd, Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini, Ray Flores
Reporter: Jordan Plant
Unofficial Scorer: Larry Hazzard Sr.
FOX Deportes: Jaime Motta and Alejandro Luna
Digital: FOX Sports App, FOX Now, FOXSports.com
SiriusXM: FOX Sports on SiriusXM channel 83
Social: @PBConFOX, #PBConFS1
FS1 PBC COUNTDOWN: BRIAN CARLOS CASTAÑO VS. WALE OMOTOSO
Network: FS1
Date/Time: Monday, Oct. 28 (7:00 PM ET)
FS2 PBC FIGHT NIGHT PRELIMS
Network: FS2, FOX Deportes
Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 2 (9:00 PM ET)
Bouts:
Anthony Velázquez (7-0, 7 KOs) vs. Michael Crain (3-3, 1 KO) – 8 Rounds – Welterweight
Gary Antuanne Russell (11-0, 11 KOs) vs. Juan Huertas (14-2-1, 10 KOs) – 10 Rounds – Super Lightweight
FS1 PBC FIGHT NIGHT: BRIAN CARLOS CASTAÑO VS. WALE OMOTOSO
Network: FS1, FOX Deportes
Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 2 (10:30 PM ET)
Bouts:
Ryan Karl (17-2, 11 KOs) vs. Bergman Aguilar (15-5-1, 5 KOs) – 10 Rounds – Welterweight
David Morrell Jr. (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Quinton Rankin (15-6-2, 12 KOs) – 8 Rounds – Light Heavyweight
Javier “El Abejon” Fortuna (34-2-1, 23 KOs) vs. Jesus Andres Cuellar (29-3, 22 KOs) – 10 Rounds – Lightweight
Brian Carlos Castaño (15-0-1, 11 KOs) vs. Wale Omotoso (28-4, 22 KOs) – 10 / 12 Rounds – Super Welterweight