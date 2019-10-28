Brian Carlos Castano battles Wale Omotoso this Sat. on November 2

Today, FOX Sports announces former unified super welterweight champion Jarrett Hurd joins International Boxing Hall of Famer Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini and host Ray Flores to call FS1 PBC FIGHT NIGHT: BRIAN CARLOS CASTAÑO VS. WALE OMOTOSO on Saturday, Nov. 2 (10:30 PM ET) live from MGM National Harbor in Maryland. In addition, Jordan Plant serves as reporter, while Boxing Hall of Famer Larry Hazzard Sr. works as the Unofficial Scorer. The same crew works the PBC FIGHT NIGHT PRELIMS on FS2. On FOX Deportes, Jaime Motta and Alejandro Luna call the fights in Spanish.





Undefeated former champion Brian Carlos Castaño (15-0-1, 11 KOs) battles exciting veteran contender Wale “Lucky Boy” Omotoso (28-4, 22 KOs) in a 10-round super welterweight showdown that headlines FS1 PBC FIGHT NIGHT and on FOX Deportes. Plus, former world champions Javier “El Abejón” Fortuna and Jesús Andrés Cuellar collide in a 10-round super featherweight showdown in the co-feature.

Below is programming information, the week’s on-air broadcaster roster and fight card lineup:

FOX SPORTS PBC FIGHT NIGHT





Announcers: Jarrett Hurd, Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini, Ray Flores

Reporter: Jordan Plant

Unofficial Scorer: Larry Hazzard Sr.

FOX Deportes: Jaime Motta and Alejandro Luna

Digital: FOX Sports App, FOX Now, FOXSports.com

SiriusXM: FOX Sports on SiriusXM channel 83

Social: @PBConFOX, #PBConFS1

FS1 PBC COUNTDOWN: BRIAN CARLOS CASTAÑO VS. WALE OMOTOSO

Network: FS1

Date/Time: Monday, Oct. 28 (7:00 PM ET)





FS2 PBC FIGHT NIGHT PRELIMS

Network: FS2, FOX Deportes

Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 2 (9:00 PM ET)

Bouts:

Anthony Velázquez (7-0, 7 KOs) vs. Michael Crain (3-3, 1 KO) – 8 Rounds – Welterweight

Gary Antuanne Russell (11-0, 11 KOs) vs. Juan Huertas (14-2-1, 10 KOs) – 10 Rounds – Super Lightweight

FS1 PBC FIGHT NIGHT: BRIAN CARLOS CASTAÑO VS. WALE OMOTOSO

Network: FS1, FOX Deportes

Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 2 (10:30 PM ET)

Bouts:

Ryan Karl (17-2, 11 KOs) vs. Bergman Aguilar (15-5-1, 5 KOs) – 10 Rounds – Welterweight

David Morrell Jr. (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Quinton Rankin (15-6-2, 12 KOs) – 8 Rounds – Light Heavyweight

Javier “El Abejon” Fortuna (34-2-1, 23 KOs) vs. Jesus Andres Cuellar (29-3, 22 KOs) – 10 Rounds – Lightweight

Brian Carlos Castaño (15-0-1, 11 KOs) vs. Wale Omotoso (28-4, 22 KOs) – 10 / 12 Rounds – Super Welterweight