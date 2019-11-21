Brenda Carabajal and Sarah Mahfoud battle for the IBF world featherweight title on February 1

It’s official. IBF featherweight champion Brenda Karen Carabajal takes on IBF’s number 1 ranked Sarah Mahfoud for the IBF featherweight world championship in Copenhagen, Denmark on February 1, 2020.





Brenda Carabajal (16-4-1, 9 KO) from San Salvador de Jujuy in Argentina defends her title for the first time since capturing the interim title by outpointed the previously undefeated Russian Elena Gradinar on April 13th in Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, USA.

The 28-year-old Argentinian had previously challenged twice for lightweight titles, and once for an interim featherweight belt.

Sarah Mahfoud (9-0, 3 KO), born in Faroe Islands and the first ever professional fighter from the North Atlantic island group, is based in Denmark and this is her first world title bout. She qualified for the fight by beating topranked Stephanie Ducastel of France and South African Bukiwe Nonina to capture IBF’s intercontinental title in January 2018.





30-year-old Mahfoud has a solid amateur background and won both the Danish and Nordic championships and also competed in the world championships before turning pro. She became a household name in Denmark too by winning the Danish version of “Dancing with the Stars” in 2016.

The event takes place in “Frederiksberg Hallerne” in the middle of Copenhagen and 6-7 fights will precede the world title bout. The card will also include the 20-year-old undefeated super talent Oliver Meng, who is expected to defend his IBF world Youth title against an opponent yet to be announced.

The clever southpaw Meng, who is a European Youth bronze medalist as an amateur, is undefeated in his first 7 bouts as a professional, and he is considered one of the very best Danish boxing talents in recent years.





The fight card will feature most of the other available fighters from the Danish Fight Night stable, and the matchups and specific fighters will be announced soon.

The show is promoted by Mogens Palle. Together with his daughter Bettina and popular Danish former heavyweight star Brian Nielsen the 85-year old matchmaker/promotor, who was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame (IBHOF) in 2008, now runs the Danish Fight Night boxing shows and is once again the leading boxing promotor in Denmark.

Based in a country with less than 6 million people Palle has produced an impressive number of European champions (26) plus world champions like Mikkel Kessler, Ayub Kalule, Johnny Bredahl, Jimmi Bredahl, Gert Bo Jacobsen, Magne Havnaa, Anita Christensen etc.

Over the years he has also promoted shows with the likes of Mike Tyson, Larry Holmes, Sonny Liston, Carlos Monzon, Emile Griffith, Victor Galindez, Sandro Mazzinghi, Bruno Arcari, Eddie Perkins, John Conteh, Ken Buchanan, Joe Calzaghe and developed champions and stars in Scandinavia like Tom Bogs, Borge Krogh, Hans Henrik Palm, Jorgen Hansen, Svein-Erik Paulsen, Mustafa Wassajja, John Odhiambo, Bo Hogberg, Chris Christensen, Anders Eklund, Steffen Tangstad, Brian Nielsen, Ole Klemetsen, Mads Larsen, Soren Sondergaard, Thomas Damgaard and many more.





The new generation of talents and prospects from Denmark and the Danish Fight Night stable includes the names of Enock Poulsen, Oliver Meng, Ditlev Rossing, Jeppe Morell, Sarah Mahfoud, Allan Mahfoud, Victor Ramon and more.

Venue: Frederiksberg Hallerne, Copenhagen, Denmark

Time: Saturday February 1st, show starts at 7:00 PM CET

Tickets: www.ticketmaster.dk

Danish Fight Night on Facebook: www.facebook.com/DFNboksning

The last 10 IBF world featherweight title bouts

01-02-2020 Brenda Carabajal vs. Sarah Mahfoud – Copenhagen

13-04-2019 Brenda Carabajal PTS10 Elena Gradinar – Atlantic City

17-02-2018 Jennifer Han PTS10 Lizbeth Crespo – El Paso

17-02-2017 Jennifer Han PTS10 Olivia Gerula – El Paso

15-10-2016 Jennifer Han PTS10 Liliana Martinez – El Paso

29-04-2016 Jennifer Han PTS10 Calista Silgado – El Paso

19-09-2015 Jennifer Han PTS10 Helen Joseph – El Paso

27-04-2013 Dahiana Santana PTS10 Claudia Lopez – Buenos Aires

17-12-2012 Dahiana Santana PTS10 Helen Joseph – Santo Domingo

12-08-2012 Dahiana Santana TKO7 Marisol Reyes – Santo Domingo

20-11-2011 Dahiana Santana PTS10 Stacey Reile – Las Vegas