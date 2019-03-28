Breland To Be Special Guest For HOF’s 30th Anniversary

The International Boxing Hall of Fame announced today 1984 Olympic gold medalist and two-time WBA welterweight champion Mark Breland will be a special guest for the Hall of Fame’s 30th Anniversary celebration during the 2019 Hall of Fame Weekend, June 6-9th.





“It is an honor to come back to Canastota to celebrate the 30th Anniversary with all of the fighters and fans there,” said Breland. “We’re going to have a great time!”

One of the most accomplished amateur boxers in history, Brooklyn’s Breland is the only boxer to win five consecutive New York Daily News Golden Gloves titles and capped his 110-1 amateur career by capturing welterweight gold at the 1984 Olympic Games. He turned pro in Madison Square Garden and would eventually capture the WBA welterweight title twice (1987, 1989-90). Breland retired in 1997 with a pro record of 35-3-1 (25 KOs) that includes wins over Harold Volbrecht, Steve Little and Lloyd Honeyghan among others. Now a respected trainer, he guides undefeated WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

While in Canastota for the 30th Anniversary festivities, Breland will step back into the world famous Madison Square Garden boxing ring where he experienced so much success as both an amateur and professional.





“From the Golden Gloves and Olympic Games, to two world championships and now top trainer, Mark Breland has dedicated his life to the sport,” said Hall of Fame director Edward Brophy. “We are so happy that he will be able to be in Canastota to join in the Hall of Fame’s 30th Anniversary celebration.”

“And it will be great to see him back in the Madison Square Garden boxing ring that was such an integral part of his career.”

Many events in “Boxing’s Hometown” of Canastota throughout the four-day celebration are planned, including a 5K Race / Fun Run, golf tournament, boxing autograph card show, VIP Cocktail Reception, Parade of Champions and the Official Induction Ceremony on the Hall of Fame Museum Grounds. The Hall of Fame Weekend evening events include Friday night’s Fight Night at Turning Stone and Saturday’s Banquet of Champions. Both events will take place at Turning Stone Resort Casino.

The Class of 2019 includes two division world champions Donald “Lone Star Cobra” Curry, Julian “The Hawk” Jackson and James “Buddy” McGirt; welterweight champion Tony DeMarco; matchmaker / promoter Don Elbaum, referee / judge Guy Jutras, publicist Lee Samuels, broadcaster Teddy Atlas and journalist Mario Rivera Martino.

An impressive list of over 35 boxing greats from the United States and abroad, including five-time world champion Vinny Paz, junior welterweight star “Irish” Micky Ward, 1970s heavyweight star Earnie Shavers, two-division champion Ricky “The Hitman” Hatton, bantamweight champion Paulie Ayala, welterweight champion John H. Stracey, referee Kenny Bayless and Hall of Famers Carlos Ortiz, Michael Carbajal, Marco Antonio Barrera and Erik Morales, are scheduled to participate in the 30th Anniversary celebration.

For more information on the Hall of Fame’s 30th Annual Induction Weekend, please call the Hall of Fame at (315) 697-7095, visit online at www.ibhof.com, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram .