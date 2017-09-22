Braulio Rodriguez vs. Toka Kahn Clary on Sept.28

Dominican Featherweight prospect, Braulio Rodriguez (19-2, 17 KO’s), makes his return to the ring on Thursday, September 28th, 2017 against Toka Kahn Clary (22-1, 15 KO’s) from Providence, Rhode Island. The ten-round bout will take place at the Crowne Plaza Louisville Airport Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky and will be for the vacant WBC Continental Americas Featherweight title. The show will be promoted by Real Deal Boxing.

After a year layoff, Rodriguez is excited to be back in the ring. Rodriguez was recently signed to a three year promotional deal by Real Deal Boxing and also a managerial agreement by El Matador Management.





“I feel happy to be part of Real Deal Boxing and El Matador Management. I know that with them, I will achieve great things in the sport of boxing. This is the opportunity that I have been looking forward to and now I will be able to show everyone who Braulio “El Chavo” Rodriguez is.”

“Braulio Rodriguez had an outstanding amateur background compiling close to 200 amateur bouts. He is strong and knows his way around the ring”, said his manager Felipe Gomez. “Rodriguez is one of those fighters that will have the crowd on their feet from start to finish.”

Tickets are available, at $40, $75 and $125 VIP tables starts at $2,500 and are available to purchase online at www.TheRealDealBoxing.com.